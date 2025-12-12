How Many Kids Does Sherrone Moore Have? Meet Shiloh, Solei & Sadie Moore

The college football world has been shaken by the firing of Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. After the university confirmed that an internal investigation found “credible evidence” that Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, he was terminated with cause and later detained at the Washtenaw County Jail. For his family, the news was undoubtedly shocking and heartbreaking.

Michigan has not released the staff member’s identity or the full details of the allegations. The university described the conduct as a violation of policy, and reports have noted that the accusations involve serious matters. With the investigation ongoing and no charges resolved, the specifics remain limited to what Michigan has formally disclosed.

Moore is a married father of three. He married his wife, Kelly Moore, in July 2025. Kelly is a former collegiate soccer goalkeeper who played at Central College in Kentucky. Together, they have three daughters who have appeared at Michigan games in the past.

Sherrone Moore’s Three Kids

Sherrone Moore has kept his family life private, meaning there is only limited information about his family. From the publicly available data, Moore is the father of three daughters, namely Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie.

While Moore’s professional life has been under heavy scrutiny recently due to the recent allegations, his kids remain largely shielded from public view.

Shiloh Moore

Shiloh Moore is the eldest daughter of the Moore family. While information about her has been kept private intentionally, there are some public reports that state more about Shiloh.

Shiloh was born in 2019, which would make her around six years old in 2025. Information about her schooling or any medical conditions is not publicly available.

Solei Moore

Solei Moore is the second daughter of Sherrone and Kelly Moore. Much like Shiloh, there is not much publicly available information about Solei.

Being the middle child of the family, Solei was born in 2022. This makes her about three years old in 2025. With her age, it is safe to assume that she attends preschool in Michigan, but there is no publicly verified information to reveal the name of the institution.

Sadie Moore

Sadie Moore is the youngest of Sherrone and Kelly Moore’s three daughters. Unlike her older sisters, Shiloh and Solei, no birth details or personal information about Sadie have been made public. The Moores have not shared the ages, schools, or any other private details about their children, consistent with how they have protected their family’s privacy for years.

Although Moore has kept his relationship with his daughters out of the public spotlight, The Athletic reported in 2023 that he would often come home after games and spend about 45 minutes reading to them, offering a rare glimpse into his home life.

The recent developments surrounding Moore’s dismissal and the allegations against him are undoubtedly difficult for Kelly and their three daughters. As the case moves through the legal process, Moore could face serious consequences if the accusations result in criminal charges.