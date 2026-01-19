How Many Miami Hurricanes Players Have Declared for the 2026 NFL Draft? Full List and Updates

While Miami prepares for the CFP National Championship against Indiana, head coach Mario Cristobal is already multitasking like a man who doesn’t believe in sleep. Miami has been active in the transfer portal, adding defensive lineman Jarquez Carter from Ohio State and wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs from South Carolina to boost depth for next season.

At the same time, attention is shifting toward the 2026 NFL Draft and which Hurricanes might be ready to move to the next level.

How many and which Miami Hurricanes players have officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft?

As of January 19, 2026, there is no publicly confirmed list of Miami Hurricanes players who have officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. While the NFL maintains a registry of underclassmen who declare early, school-specific declaration lists are not always released immediately or in full.

For most programs, the early-entry deadline was January 14, 2026. However, players on teams competing in the College Football Playoff National Championship, including Miami, were given an extended window until January 23, 2026. This allows postseason participants extra time to receive feedback from the NFL’s advisory committee before making their decisions.

At this point, no Miami players have appeared on publicly available underclassmen declaration trackers. Any draft-eligible Hurricanes who have not announced a decision should be viewed as undecided, with the official list still subject to change before the extended deadline.

Are any key Miami players still undecided about the 2026 NFL Draft?

A significant portion of the Miami draft-eligible roster has yet to publicly announce a final decision regarding the 2026 NFL Draft. While no official declarations have been confirmed at this stage, several Hurricanes are already appearing on national draft boards and prospect-tracking platforms, indicating strong NFL interest should they choose to enter.

According to evaluations from NFL Draft Buzz and other scouting outlets, Rueben Bain Jr. is widely viewed as one of Miami’s top NFL prospects. He has been a consistent presence on early 2026 draft boards and is regarded as a high-upside defender with strong pass-rushing traits and the physical profile to project as an early selection.

Another name drawing significant attention is Francis Mauigoa, who has emerged as one of the top offensive line prospects associated with Miami. His size, strength, and starting experience against top competition have led analysts to project him as a potential early-round candidate should he declare for the draft.

Jackson Carver has also been identified as a notable draft-eligible player due to his positional versatility and steady involvement in the offense. Evaluators see him as a mid-round prospect with developmental upside at the professional level. Along the offensive line, Tommy Kinsler IV has also appeared on multiple prospect lists. Scouts have highlighted his long-term potential and value as a developmental offensive tackle, making him another name to monitor as the draft cycle progresses.

Malik Bryant continues to gain recognition from scouting services. His athleticism and ability to contribute in multiple roles within Miami’s defensive scheme have placed him on the radar as a possible NFL prospect. At the quarterback position, Emory Williams has been included on several draft-tracking platforms as a potential entrant. However, his projected draft position remains closely tied to further on-field development and evaluation should he choose to declare.

Until official announcements are made or the extended declaration deadline expires, all of these players remain undecided. Their presence on draft boards reflects NFL interest rather than confirmed entry, leaving Miami’s final list of 2026 NFL Draft declarations subject to change in the coming days.

Who could be Miami’s top NFL Draft prospects in 2026?

At the forefront of the top Miami Hurricanes’ prospects is, of course, Rueben Bain Jr., who is widely viewed as its top 2026 NFL Draft prospect. National analysts have consistently projected Bain as a potential first-round or high second-round selection, citing his pass-rush production, physical tools, and overall defensive impact. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt offenses has made him one of the most highly regarded defenders tied to the upcoming draft cycle.

On the offensive line, Francis Mauigoa has also drawn significant attention. He has been repeatedly identified as one of the top offensive tackle prospects associated with the 2026 class. Strong performances against FBS competition, combined with his size, strength, and technique, have positioned Mauigoa as a likely early-round candidate if he enters the draft.

Further depth in Miami’s draft outlook comes from Jackson Carver and Tommy Kinsler IV. Both players are generally viewed as solid mid-round prospects, with evaluators citing their positional value, collegiate experience, and developmental upside as key factors shaping their projections.

Miami’s growing presence in national draft conversations has also been reinforced by prominent analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who has highlighted Hurricanes prospects on his early 2026 NFL Draft big board.

When Is the Deadline for Miami Players to Declare for the 2026 NFL Draft?

Under NCAA and NFL rules, most players had until January 14, 2026, to declare early for the draft. However, because the Hurricanes are competing in the College Football Playoff National Championship, their players were given an extended deadline until January 23, 2026.

As a result, Miami’s official list of NFL Draft declarations can still change until that date, with updates expected as players finalize and submit their decisions to the NFL.