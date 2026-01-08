How Many Times Has Miami Hurricanes Played Ole Miss? Head-to-Head Breakdown Before the Fiesta Bowl

After beating the Ohio State Buckeyes, Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes have advanced to the semifinals in the Fiesta Bowl. They will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels, a program that, in itself, is making its first playoff run in program history. So far, both programs have faced each other just three times, with Ole Miss holding a 2-1 edge.

The matchup couldn’t be more compelling, not simply because of the semi-finals, but because of the challenges both these teams had to go through to get here. On one hand, there are the Rebels, who were slammed for being a lesser team than Georgia up until last week, given that Lane Kiffin, the former head coach, is not with them. Against all odds, they beat them and made it to the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Miami pushed its way past a 10-2 record, followed by a nearly overlooked head-to-head Notre Dame win. Let’s take a look at Miami vs Ole Miss’ all-time series.

How Many Times Have Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Played Each Other?

Miami and Ole Miss have played each other three times in history. All three matchups date back from the late 1930s to the early 1950s.

Their first game took place in 1936, and it saw the Rebels absolutely dominate Miami in a brutal 14-0 fashion. Four years later, in 1940, Miami bounced back to a certain extent. But it wasn’t enough to swing the series in their favor. This time, Miami managed just seven points, while Ole Miss dominated with a 21-7 record.

Now, beaten up once again, Miami would wait out 11 years to hand down a 20-7 defeat to the Rebels in 1951. Their last matchup saw the momentum shift, but only to a certain extent. The Rebels still own the narrative.

Miami vs. Ole Miss All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Miami and Ole Miss have played two head-to-head matchups. Much to the Canes’ disappointment, both of them saw Ole Miss emerge victorious in 1936 and 1940.

List of Previous Miami vs. Ole Miss Matchups

As Mario Cristobal’s roster heads to the Fiesta Bowl, Ole Miss and Miami will meet for the fourth time.

Nov. 27, 1936: Ole Miss 14, Miami 0

Nov. 29, 1940: Ole Miss 21, Miami 7

Oct. 26, 1951: Miami 20, Ole Miss 7

Jan. 9, 2025: Yet to take place

All of the past matchups have taken place at the Hurricanes’ home turf. On Friday, the matchup series will take place for the first time at a different venue, at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium.

Moreover, what stands out is how the crowd has grown bigger every game day. In 1936, only 8,000 people attended to watch the Rebels take on the Miami Hurricanes. Then, in 1940, it stayed around 7,500. Although it’s still a huge number when viewed from that time period. But for obvious reasons, it pales in comparison to today’s Fiesta Bowl, which is expected to pull 30,000 attendees.

However, by 1951, they had nearly reached 46,000 fans, coming to cheer on their program. It would be interesting to see if Glendale can break that record.

When Was the Last Time Miami Played Ole Miss?

The last time Ole Miss and Miami met each other was more than five decades ago. It was on October 26, 1951 – their last matchup and the first time the Hurricanes had defeated Ole Miss in their history. At the time, the Canes were still using their former logo, the green ‘M,’ instead of the orange and green ‘U,’ that we see today.

With more than 46,000 people in attendance, the Hurricanes beat Ole Miss 20-7.

Have Miami and Ole Miss Ever Met in a Bowl Game Before?

Yes, the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels have faced off against each other in the Orange Bowl. It was the same 1951 face-off that gave Miami its first and last victory in their all-time series.

At the Fiesta Bowl, Miami will look forward to balancing the equation, moving closer to the national championship game.