How Many Years of Eligibility Are Left for LaNorris Sellers? South Carolina QB’s Return Details Explained

The Gamecocks might have had a 4-8 season this year, but the momentum seems to have not been lost. Many signs now point to HC Shane Beamer returning strong in the 2026 season, as he did in 2024. To do that, the head coach has finally brought back his most lethal weapon to Charleston in 2026: LaNorris Sellers.

According to reports, Gamecocks’ QB1 LaNorris Sellers is set to return for the 2026 season. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the program is “nearing a deal” with Sellers and both parties are expected to finalize it “soon.” Moreover, the QB has also made his intentions clear to South Carolina’s staff about his decision not to register for the 2026 NFL draft. In light of the development, let’s delve into what lies ahead for the Florence, South Carolina native, who has two years of eligibility left.

This is a developing story