How Much Bonus Did Curt Cignetti Earn After Indiana’s National Championship Win?

The Indiana Hoosiers, once a doormat program in the Big 10, are officially a powerhouse now. They won the 2026 national championship game, defeating Miami 27-21 in a dominant fourth-quarter clutch showing. Head coach Curt Cignetti, on his second-to-last drive of the quarter, capped off two 4th-down conversions, including a 4th-and-5 touchdown. With this feat, Cignetti is set to earn big in the CFB market.

According to Cignetti’s contract, the IU head coach will reportedly earn a whopping $2 million bonus for leading Indiana to a perfect 16-0 season finish that concluded with a national title win. The performance incentive was part of Cignetti’s contract extension in October 2025, which gave him an $11.6 million per year deal.

