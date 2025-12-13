How much does Nebraska Owe Scott Frost? All About Tax Liability Controversy

Scott Frost is back in the headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with football. The UCF head coach is facing off with his old school in a tax dispute. The numbers are even raising the IRS’s eyebrows. What Nebraska may or may not owe him is quickly becoming a major story in college football.

Scott Frost is taking his old employer to court. He claims Nebraska wrongly stuck him with a huge tax bill on money he says he never actually received. It’s a messy situation involving a big severance package and a disagreement over tax reporting that’s now a formal lawsuit.

The entire issue stems from when Nebraska’s fired Frost back in September 2022 after going 16-31 over the 4-plus seasons. He was owed a hefty buyout in the ballpark of $15 million. According to the lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court, the university reported far more income on his 2022 W-2 form than what he actually took home that year.

Frost claims they included future payments that were part of his severance, totaling about $9.5 million in “phantom income”, even though he hadn’t seen a dime of it yet.

This discrepancy left Frost with a massive and, in his view, incorrect tax liability in excess of $1.72 million. Essentially, he’s saying he got taxed for income that only existed on paper for that specific year. His legal team is arguing that only about $4.8 million should have been counted as actual wages for 2022, not the inflated figure Nebraska reported.

Frost claims even the IRS actually sides with him. The lawsuit states that the IRS audited the situation and agreed that only the lower figure was correct. Not the higher one reported by the university.

When Frost tried to get Nebraska to fix the mistake, he alleges they were “uncooperative, dismissive, and refused to acknowledge or correct the confusion and harm.” This left him no choice but to sue.

Now, Frost is seeking no less than $5 million in damages. This is for all the trouble, financial harm, and stress it has caused. He wants the court to sort out the university’s right to adjust those future payments.

And to compensate him for the headache. The lawsuit was filed on Friday, December 12, 2025. We’ll have to wait and see how this legal battle plays out. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at Scott Frost’s return season went.

Scott Frost’s return season: failure or not

The biggest question surrounding Scott Frost is whether his 2025 season should be labeled a failure. The honest answer is no, but it also was not the feel-good comeback many UCF fans were hoping for. Frost’s return year fell somewhere in the middle, short on wins but not without progress.

The Knights finished the year with a 5-7 record. On one hand, that was better than the previous season’s 4-8 slump. A minor improvement is better than no improvement, right?

On the other hand, they did not reach the six-win mark needed for automatic bowl eligibility. Although UCF became eligible due to its Academic Progress Rate (APR) after other teams opted out, the program declined a bowl invitation because of depth chart issues.

The main thing to remember is the context. When you look back, Frost was expected to inherit a losing team. That is how bad things were the season before. Frost had to bring in more than 70 new players, largely through the transfer portal, in a very short amount of time. He then had to identify the best 22 and put them on the field.

When the season started, many people believed UCF might reach bowl eligibility after a 3-0 start. Unfortunately, the tough Big 12 schedule eventually caught up with them as the season went on.

So how should it be judged? Most insiders and the athletic department view it as a much-needed stepping stone after Gus Malzahn’s missteps. The team has improved culturally and looks set to go out and put up a fight.

