How Much Is Curt Cignetti’s Buyout? What Changed in His New Indiana Football Contract Extension?

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers looks on after the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119551775

Last season, Curt Cignetti really flipped the entire script for Indiana. Two years ago, the Hoosiers were in the middle of a rebuilding story, and now they’re national champions, 27–2 under his leadership. And Indiana is leaving no stone unturned to prove that they are all-in for their coach. That showed up again on Friday morning.

Indiana pushed Cignetti’s salary to roughly $13.2 million per year through 2033. This is the third time that Indiana has reworked Cignetti’s contract in just over two seasons. His previous extension, signed in October 2025, included a Good Faith Market Review clause that required the school to renegotiate his pay if Indiana reached the CPF semifinal.

After a Rose Bowl win over Alabama sent the Hoosiers there, and eventually all the way up to a national title. If Indiana hadn’t reached a new agreement within 120 days, Cignetti’s buyout would’ve been null and void, and he could’ve walked out. And in the market now, someone absolutely would’ve called.

“We didn’t come this far to only come this far,” Hoosiers AD Scott Dolson said back in October. “We’re all-in, and going to continue to invest and make certain that we’ve got our priorities in line. He’s Priority 1, and then it’s retaining our staff, and it’s having the resources to build a roster.”

