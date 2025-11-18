How Much is James Franklin Going to Make At Virginia Tech? Contract Figures Calculated

After countless links to teams like LSU, Auburn, and many others, James Franklin finally made his third coaching move to Virginia Tech. Despite going 3-3 with Penn State, Franklin’s 128-60 overall FBS record and recruiting excellence make him one of the most touted coaches in the sport. With that, Virginia Tech’s growing budget and commitment to spend enough to give Franklin one of the strongest teams in the ACC make it a solid association.

But with all this success comes financial gain, so what about Franklin’s $49 million buyout? And how much is he going to make with his move to the Hokies?

How much will James Franklin earn at Virginia Tech?

James Franklin held the second-largest buyout in college football history when Penn State fired him back in October, which was supposed to go until 2031. But now that he’s a part of Virginia Tech, this amount dipped drastically. As On3’s Pete Nakos reported on X: “Penn State negotiated a settlement for James Franklin’s buyout in recent weeks, giving him roughly $9 million,” a source tells @On3sports and @JonSauber first. He was set to be owed a $49 million buyout with offset at a new job.”

Now, Franklin’s buyout is slashed from $49 million to $9 million; such a drop usually happens when the new team agrees to cover most of the difference. That means his new contract is worth roughly $40 million with Virginia Tech, as the funds from his new contract are likely offsetting the original buyout.

This drop didn’t come as a shock because James Franklin’s contract with Penn State already said that whatever he earns with his new team will reduce the amount the Nittany Lions have to pay him. But here comes in the interesting factor: if Franklin’s salary is more than his buyout, Penn State doesn’t have to pay him a single penny. So, it’s pretty clear that his new contract lies within the $40 million line.

However, there’s still no official confirmation, but this can be a possible number. But Virginia Tech is making big moves for Franklin already. Knowing his recruiting expertise, the Hokies are investing a huge $229 million into their athletics department for the next four years. This means even they can grab five-star players like Bryce Underwood and Arch Manning and make the 2026 season a big success for them.

Now, let’s talk about Franklin’s connection with Virginia Tech.

Why Virginia Tech choose James Franklin?

After going 104-45 in 12 seasons with Penn State, James Franklin’s one inconsistency ended his run with Penn State. And that’s his ability to beat elite teams, as he finished 4-21 against AP poll top ten teams and went 0-10 on the road in those games. With that, he also brings in a 15-game losing streak against teams ranked no. 6 or better. Then why him? Because of his championship resume and ability to turn teams’ fate.

When Franklin took the reins at Vanderbilt, they were at their worst place, but then he took them to three back-to-back bowl games for the first time in years. Even in 2024, Penn State went to the playoffs for the first time under him. That success gives Virginia Tech hope that he might be the one helping the team to return to a winning season, which hasn’t been in the cards for them since 2016.

On top of it, he used to recruit various players from Virginia Tech while being at Penn State, like tight end Tyler Warren, who was once committed to the Hokies. This gives them a better recruitment berth. As the area is familiar to him. Then let’s not forget Franklin’s connection with Virginia Tech through past coaches’ ties. Brent Pry, who became a top DC under him, took the reins at Virginia Tech, and now Franklin is the one who replaced him.

Now that Franklin’s part of the Hokies, it will be interesting to see how he shifts their fate next season.