How Much Is NDSU Football Paying Mountain West to Join FBS?

Amid the Super Bowl, coaching and player changes, the offseason has now seen a program join the Mountain West. North Dakota State officially revealed that the program was going to join the conference as a football-only member from the start of July this year. CBS Sports reporter Brandon Marcello disclosed the details in a post on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Marcello revealed that North Dakota State’s entry into the Mountain West Conference will cost the program around $12.5 million. This will be paid in a fee structure that will be spread over 2032, with the front-load payment coming in the first year. Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez officially welcomed the Bisons with a congratulatory message on the conference’s official website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are thrilled to welcome North Dakota State University’s football program to the Mountain West,” said Gloria Nevarez. “The Bison bring a championship mindset and a bold vision for growth that aligns with the unwavering commitment to the excellence of the Mountain West. Their dedication to elevating the student‑athlete experience—on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community—will energize the Mountain West and help propel our football profile to new heights nationwide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story