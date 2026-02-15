How Much Is Sacramento State Football Paying MAC to Join FBS?

Sacramento State is all set to level up in college football. They are leaving the FCS division and joining FBS teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, and others. However, that massive jump comes with a price. So let’s dig deeper and know how much they are paying MAC to join the division.

As per Yahoo Sports analyst Ross Dellenger, MAC presidents approved Sacramento State to move forward as a football-only member to join the FBS. But this also meant that they had to pay a hefty amount. The school will pay an entry fee of $18 million. With that amount, they will also pay $5 million to the NCAA to move up.

This marks a defining moment for the program as it became the first West Coast program to move from FCS to FBS in 57 years, since Fresno State and San Diego State did it in 1969. This move will keep the MAC with 13 schools and will replace Northern Illinois after its move to the Mountain West.