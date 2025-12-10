brand-logo
How Much LSU Is Paying Charlie Weis Jr.? All About Lane Kiffin’s Offensive Coordinator’s New Deal with the Tigers

ByAman Joe

Dec 10, 2025 | 2:20 PM EST

It hasn’t even been a month, and head coach Lane Kiffin is already reshaping LSU. To jump-start the Tigers’ success, he targeted a familiar name: Charlie Weis Jr. The former Ole Miss offensive coordinator has signed with LSU, becoming the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the SEC.

Charlie Weis Jr. and LSU finalized a three-year agreement during a meeting with the university’s board of supervisors. The deal will pay him $2.5 million annually through 2028, making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the nation, surpassing Notre Dame’s Mike Denbrock, who earns about $2.1 million per year. The contract also includes an annual lock-in period to review and adjust his compensation.

LSU retains the option of increasing Weis Jr.’s salary if necessary, which could push his pay beyond that of any other SEC offensive coordinator before incentives. The first lock-in review is scheduled for March 1, 2026. For now, Weis Jr. will still call plays for Ole Miss in the playoff, as both permitted him to finish the postseason.

This is a developing story.

