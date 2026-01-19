How Much Prize Money Will Miami Receive if They Win the National Championship?

Monday night in Miami Gardens is about more than just history and bragging rights. There’s serious money on the line, too. Miami will make history as the first team to play for a modern college football national championship in its own home stadium. On the other side, Indiana enters as an 8.5-point favorite, unbeaten at 15–0 and chasing its first-ever national title. Miami, sitting at 13–2, is looking to add a sixth championship to its storied legacy.

Indiana is coming off a perfect season capped by its first Big Ten title since 1967. On the other hand, Miami is back on the sport’s biggest stage for the first time since 2002. The two teams have split their all-time series 1–1, with their last matchup taking place in 1966. With history, legacy, and momentum all colliding, it’s fair to ask- just how much will Mario Cristobal’s squad cash in if they lift the trophy?

How much prize money does the National Championship winner receive?

Winning the 2026 CFP National Championship won’t hand Miami a direct cash prize like in the NFL or NBA. Instead, the money flows to the team’s conference based on performance, and then it gets divided up according to each conference’s rules. But Miami has reason to smile.

Just making it to the title game generates $20 million in performance revenue for the conference. Plus an extra $3 million per round for travel and operational costs, that’s $12 million across the four playoff rounds.

Here’s how it breaks down by conference:

ACC: Miami keeps 100% of what it earns, so the full $20 million stays in Coral Gables as a success bonus.

SEC: The team gets a set payout (around $14.25 million), and the rest gets shared with other conference members.

Big Ten / Big 12: All playoff earnings are pooled and split equally. So the team that actually played in the CFP ends up with the same share as everyone else.

How would the CFP payout be distributed to Miami?

The Hurricanes are set to pocket the full $20 million in CFP performance revenue they earned for the ACC. All thanks to a conference policy that lets the participating school keep all postseason earnings. This is part of the ACC’s “success incentives” program, which kicked in during the 2024–25 academic year.

Also, Miami gets a $3 million stipend for each playoff round it plays. Since the championship is at their home stadium, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, most of that money basically turns into a bonus. All told, the University of Miami’s athletic department stands to keep around $32 million.

What additional revenue could Miami earn beyond the CFP payout?

Beyond the CFP payout, Miami’s set to rake in a ton of extra revenue from other sources. Sixty percent of the ACC’s TV money is now based on recent viewership, which works in Miami’s favor thanks to their deep playoff run.

All told, the Hurricanes are looking at nearly $70 million in revenue this fiscal year when you combine the CFP cash and the boosted TV share. Add in a bump in jersey, t-shirt, and other merchandise sales, and the financial impact keeps growing.

On top of that, performance-based bonuses for coaches and staff kick in with milestones like a national championship appearance or a win. Head coach Mario Cristobal, for instance, could earn up to $2 million if Miami takes the title.

How would a National Championship win financially impact Miami’s program?

With Miami’s total revenue for the year hitting close to $70 million, it’s a huge boost for Mario Cristobal to keep building the program. The biggest long-term impact will probably come from future ACC TV revenue. A national title can really shift the numbers in the Hurricanes’ favor. That money also gives Cristobal flexibility to chase top talent.

He can independently pull players from the transfer portal or land elite recruits who can keep the program competitive for years. On top of that, the funds can go into better nutrition programs, mental health support, and the latest recovery tech. Miami can also upgrade training facilities, locker rooms, meeting spaces, and equipment. All these things help players develop and make the program even more appealing to future recruits.