How Much Will Dan Lanning Get for Winning the Peach Bowl? Oregon’s CFP Bonuses Explored

The grass stays green in Oregon, courtesy of deep Nike pockets. But Dan Lanning’s Peach Bowl payday could mark his biggest yet as head coach. How much is he going to make if the Ducks top Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinal? Here’s a breakdown of his possible postseason incentives.

How much will Dan Lanning get for winning the Peach Bowl?

Dan Lanning’s contract awards him incentives he can earn in the postseason. However, his bonuses are not cumulative. That means, instead of the $200,000 he was warranted for a quarterfinal appearance, he will now be making $500,000 for making it to the semi-finals.

Dan Lanning’s contract & salary

Dan Lanning is locked down in Eugene for the near future, after he and Oregon agreed on a huge career extension. The Ducks’ head coach will be staying on for 6 more years per the new term. He will be bagging a whopping $10.6 million annually, including incentives, making him the 10th-highest-paid coach in college football. The total contract is valued at $65.4 million, with bonuses in play. According to On3, Dan Lanning’s buyout is set at $56.73 million.

If Oregon made it to the Big 10 Championship game, the coach would receive an additional $100,000. Lanning would get $150,000 extra if he wins the title. These are aside from the money he will get during Oregon’s run in the CFP.

Oregon’s College Football Playoff Bonus Structure



Oregon has already earned the Big Ten $4 million for getting a playoff berth. Oregon won the quarterfinals, which resulted in an additional $4 million. Since the team has advanced to the semifinals, there will be another $6 million. If Oregon advances further, another $6 million will be added to the total.

How Dan Lanning’s Bonuses Compare to Other CFP Coaches

Indiana’s Curt Cignetti’s bonuses are chalked out in the same way as Lanning’s. The former is set for $700,000 for leading the Hoosiers to the Peach Bowl. That number will go up to $1 million if he wins and enters the National Championship. If Cignetti also wins the coveted title, he will take home $2 million.

The situation with Ole Miss’s playoff run is also unique. Pete Golding has already earned $500,000 for beating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. But that will be his last bonus for this year, since the Rebels lost to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl. On the other hand, Lane Kiffin, the Rebels’ former head coach, has also earned extra pay during the team’s postseason run. LSU paid him $500,000 in total.

Mario Cristobal’s playoff bonuses are unknown since his contract has not been made public. But Miami as a whole will make a lot, since the ACC is letting playoff teams keep the entire CFP payout. At the very least, Miami could be earning $20 million.

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship-winning coach, Ryan Day, earned significantly less in the playoffs. Because Ohio State’s run was cut short after the semifinals, he will take home only $350,000.

It won’t be easy for Dan Lanning in the Peach Bowl. Indiana is the biggest challenge Lanning is facing this season, on both sides of the ball. The Ducks are the underdogs in this game, in light of the injuries at critical positions. But if Dan Lanning can pull off the upset, there’s $500,000 waiting for him to claim.