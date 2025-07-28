brand-logo
How Much Will $54M Deion Sanders Owe Colorado If He Steps Down as HC?

ByDeepak Joshi

Jul 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM EDT

0
Debate
If the rumors are true and Deion Sanders really steps down as Colorado’s head coach due to health reasons, it’s going to shake the college football world. Coach Prime signed a massive $54 million extension just a few months ago, and now folks are wondering, how much would he owe Colorado if he walks away?

Well, here’s the deal: if Sanders resigns this year, he owes the university $12 million. That number drops over the next few years, $10 million in 2026, $6 million in 2027, and eventually $3 million in the final year of his deal in 2029. But, and here’s the kicker, if he’s stepping down for legitimate health reasons and isn’t heading to coach anywhere else, he might not owe a dime. Retirement due to medical reasons is a completely different clause in most coaching contracts.

This isn’t just any coach we’re talking about. Deion revived Colorado football. From 1-11 to national TV darlings, he turned the Buffs into a legit brand again. If this is truly the end of his coaching chapter, Colorado will feel the loss far beyond the field. Let’s hope this is just a pause, not a goodbye.

0
  Debate

Can Colorado football survive without Coach Prime, or was he the sole reason for their revival?

