How Much Will Jon Sumrall Earn as Florida HC? Contract, Salary & Net Worth in 2025

Jon Sumrall, Tulane’s head coach, is set to take over in Gainesville. In four seasons leading Tulane, he had nineteen victories and only seven losses. Now with Sumrall on the way, the Gators are adding a proven hand for what comes next. But before he takes the reins, one question already looms: how much more will Florida spend to get its future right?

While that question stands out, especially as Florida recently paid a reported $21 million buyout to part ways with Billy Napier, Tulane isn’t Sumrall’s first head coaching job. At Troy, he achieved major success, building a winning program from the ground up. Now, considering all that, his career earnings come to light.

What is Jon Sumrall’s net worth in 2025?

As the details of his latest six-year deal with Florida have not been revealed, estimating Jon Sumrall’s net worth is tricky. But as of 2024, he has an estimated net worth of $2.4 million, built through a short yet impressive head coaching career.

Sumrall took the helm of the Green Wave in 2024, stepping in after Willie Fritz departed for Houston, and he went 9-5 in his debut season, following it with a 10-2 campaign this season. That 10-win season marked the third time in four years the program hit double digits. Now, under his leadership, the program will play in the conference title game and, if victorious, could make a CFP run.

However, before taking the reins at Tulane, the 43-year-old HC achieved remarkable success at Troy. In his debut season he secured a 12-2 record and Cure Bowl victory, followed by consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles. Now all that talent is coming to Florida. So, what will the program offer for his future efforts?

What are Jon Sumrall’s contract breakdown and salary?

Florida and the Tulane HC have agreed in principle to a six-year, $7.5 million deal with “significant incentives tied to the CFP,” according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. When the Gators pivoted from Lane Kiffin to Sumrall, reports suggested the number could climb into eight-figure territory as Tulane countered with an extension topping $4 million a year.

But for now, while Sumrall’s contract with Florida reportedly sits at $44.7 million, his previous role at Tulane paid him an annual salary of around $3 million. At Tulane, Sumrall signed a six-year deal when he joined. But the school now offers a multi-year extension to retain him despite the Florida offer.

While the decision is up to Sumrall, Troy once faced the same situation. At Troy, Sumrall earned $825,000 before his March 2023 contract extension, which bumped his pay to $1 million with extra staffing allowances. Although Troy reportedly offered $1.4 million to keep him, Sumrall opted for the move to Tulane.

However, before becoming a head coach, Sumrall built a long coaching career at several stops, and he was well-compensated along the way.

Jon Sumrall’s Career Earnings

While Sumrall earned more as Tulane’s head coach, some of his past contracts also offer a glimpse into his overall earnings. He made $675,000 as Kentucky’s defensive coordinator. Then he gained a pay bump with up to $375,000 in bonuses, likely boosted by a 12-2 debut season and a conference championship at Troy. That bonus structure continued in 2023 with his 11-2 campaign and Sun Belt repeat.

Moving to Tulane, his salary jumped again. Now Florida’s move also appears to hinge on another big raise. Although the head coach said after his regular-season finale that his focus is on the ACC title.

“Jon Sumrall said he will talk to his family tonight and visit with Tulane AD David Harris tomorrow to discuss his future,” reported columnist Jeff Duncan. “He said ‘opportunities’ have presented themselves to him, but that he wants & plans to coach the team in the American Conference championship game Friday.”

But now, according to reports, Sumrall has become a tug-of-war case, while Tulane trying to keep him and Florida trying to land him

Jon Sumrall’s Brand Deals and Endorsements

There is no public information about Sumrall’s brand deals or endorsements, but in the NIL era, even head coaches benefit much like student-athletes. In this modern era, programs are willing to pay big money to lure successful coaches. For that reason, Sumrall could earn a significant amount from his nearly 21 years in coaching, dating back to his start in 2005 as a graduate assistant.

After that, he made stops at places like Kentucky, Ole Miss, Troy, and more. Wherever he went, success followed him. Perhaps that’s why CFB analyst Josh Pate said, “Jon Sumrall is only a fourth-year head coach, but he’s got two titles at Troy. He just went 9-5 at Tulane… I don’t know; you know when you’re sitting with the real deal. He’s the real deal.”

Now we’ll see how Tulane performs this season under Sumrall, which seems to be his final season with them.