How Much Will Lane Kiffin Earn From LSU For Ole Miss’ Playoffs Wins?

Lane Kiffin scored a contract twist straight out of a headline. His deal with LSU includes a jaw-dropping clause: he’ll get paid what he would have earned coaching Ole Miss in the upcoming CFP. Even though he’s gone, the cash follows the path he left behind, making Kiffin’s next move even more headline-worthy.

Despite Kiffin not leading the Rebels, the team didn’t miss a beat under Pete Golding, racing to a 14-0 lead over the Green Wave in the first quarter. Blowing out Tulane 41-10 in front of an excited crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Ole Miss’s first-round CFP win handed Kiffin a bonus from LSU.

“Despite not coaching the Rebels in the CFP, Lane Kiffin still benefits from their win against Tulane, according to a term sheet obtained by ESPN,” shared ESPN College Football.

As per the terms, Kiffin earned the $250,000 bonus from LSU with Ole Miss’ decisive win. With more wins on the horizon, Kiffin will earn even more, as LSU will pay him the same CFP bonus he would have received had he stayed at Ole Miss.

This is a developing story….