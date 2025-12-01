brand-logo
How Much Will Nebraska Owe John Butler After Matt Rhule Fired DC One Year Into Contract?

ByInsiya Johar

Dec 1, 2025 | 1:05 PM EST

After spending just one season as a defensive coordinator at Nebraska, John Butler parted ways with the program. This year, he had signed a two-year extension with the Huskers after his promotion to DC. But shortly after the regular season wrapped up, he was fired.

According to his contract, his buyout is $1.1 million. In Jan 2025, he was promoted to defensive coordinator with a two-year contract. If he were to coach by the end of his contract in 2026, his salary would have increased to $1.1 million from $1 million in 2025.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers welcomed John Butler as a pass game coordinator in 2024. A year later, he was promoted to defensive coordinator after Tony White left for Florida State. Armed with NFL experience, Butler was supposed to turn Nebraska’s defense into an elite unit. However, a 7-5 record showed a glaring reality.

On Monday, Rhule informed of Butler’s firing.

“I informed John Butler earlier today that he will not be retained as defensive coordinator effective immediately,” he said. “We thank John for his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons and wish him the best moving forward in his coaching career.”

