How Much Will Ryan Silverfield Earn as Arkansas HC? Contract, Salary & Net Worth in 2025

After a difficult 2-10 season marked by repeated setbacks, Arkansas moved quickly in search of a reset and has selected Ryan Silverfield to lead the program forward. The former Memphis head coach brings a strong résumé, highlighted by consecutive double-digit win seasons in 2023 and 2024 and an overall 50-25 record.

Now, as he steps in as the 35th HC in Arkansas history, ready to spark a new era in Fayetteville, the big question is how much the program will invest in Silverfield’s future success.

What is Ryan Silverfield’s net worth?

With few concrete contract details available, any estimate of Ryan Silverfield’s 2025 net worth remains largely speculative. What isn’t in doubt, however, is the strength of the résumé that convinced Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek to make the hire.

“Coach Silverfield’s proven ability to win games over a sustained period separated him from the pack and make him the right choice to be our next head football coach,” said Yurachek.

But Arkansas chose him for his overall track record, not just this season’s results. Obviously, Memphis suffered four losses this season, including three straight at the end of the regular season, but Silverfield still arrives in Fayetteville riding the momentum. In 2023, his strongest season yet at Memphis, the Tigers surged to a 10-3 finish and capped it with a Liberty Bowl victory.

Besides, the 43-year-old has stacked up a sharp 31-19 record in four-plus seasons. Now he brings that winning spark to Arkansas, ready to light up a fresh chapter. But how much will they pay him?

Ryan Silverfield’s contract and salary

With Arkansas, Silverfield signed a five-year deal worth $33.5 million. That means an average of $6.7 million per year. But the interesting fact is that Arkansas will also pay $1.5 million to buy out Silverfield’s Memphis contract, where he earned $2.25 million this year. Before that, his journey with the Memphis Tigers came with a handsome paycheck.

Last season, the Tigers locked him in with a new five-year deal through 2028, paying an average of $2.45 million annually. At Memphis, Silverfield earned $1.9 million in 2023 and received a raise to $2.2 million for 2024. By the final year of his contract, his salary was set to climb to $2.7 million. But now he will pay more in Arkansas with more expectations.

Ryan Silverfield’s career earnings

After working as an assistant OL coach in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, Silverfield came to Memphis in 2016. Although his NFL salaries remain undisclosed, USA Today’s data estimates that he earned approximately $12.3 million in total pay from 2016 through 2025 as both an assistant and HC at Memphis.

Like his success at Memphis, his NFL days were also marked by achievement. Silverfield helped mold NFL talents like Antonio Gibson, Darrell Henderson, Kenneth Gainwell, and more. Now, while Arkansas, at its best in the 21st century, has always excelled in the ground game, they’ve turned to Silverfield to reignite that tradition.

A look at Ryan Silverfield’s college and professional career

While his own collegiate playing career was cut short by a neck injury at just 19 years old, he began his coaching career at Hampden-Sydney College. There, he coached for four seasons while completing his degree. After that brief high school coaching stint, Silverfield coached quarterbacks at Jacksonville University. He then worked as a graduate assistant at the University of Central Florida, spending one year with the offense and the next with the defense.

In his 25 years of coaching experience before Memphis, he gained experience with ASU, Toledo, the Lions, and the Vikings. Now he will work with Arkansas. Still, his long coaching experience with Memphis didn’t go unnoticed.

“We thank Coach Silverfield for his leadership over the past six seasons and wish him and his family the best in their next chapter,” said Memphis AD director Ed Scott.

What are the brands endorsed by Ryan Silverfield?

In the modern CFB era, while student-athletes often land endorsement deals, coaches are rarely in that scenario. Probably that’s why Silverfield has no publicly revealed deals to date. Although his new home, Arkansas, has partnerships with companies like Nike for apparel and sponsors for bowl games such as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, those agreements may not directly influence Silverfield’s earnings.

But this NIL era has definitely given the former Memphis head coach a chance to boost his earnings.

Ryan Silverfield’s house and cars

In CFB, some coaches and even athletes have their home and car details publicly available, while others keep them private, often for privacy reasons. Silverfield appears to be in this second group. That’s why details about his house and car remain under wraps.

But the HC is clear about his focus with his new job. “I can’t wait to get to Fayetteville and get started,” said Silverfield. “We’re going to bring a lot of success to the Hogs. It’s so well deserved. I can’t wait to see you.”

Now we will see how his magic unfolds with the Arkansas football team.