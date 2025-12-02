How Much Will UNC Owe Bill Belichick If They Fire Him in 2026? Buyout Details After New Report

The Bill Belichick experiment backfired in North Carolina; there’s no other way to put that across. Fans have imagined that the veteran coach’s transition into college football wouldn’t be easy. But seeing him go 4-8 in such a crucial year might have pushed UNC to look at this hire realistically. Surprisingly, they’re willing to hold on a little longer, since firing him would be tough on the bank accounts.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Inside Carolina’s Greg Barnes, the Tar Heels will keep Bill Belichick on for at least the 2026 season. This news might not be welcomed by fans, who have seen the most happening times for North Carolina end in sheer disappointment. Per the contract, UNC would be liable to play Belichick $30 million if he was fired before 2028. His payment for his first 3 years here is guaranteed, and his annual salary is set at 10 million.

According to Inside Carolina, firing the veteran would also mean letting go of other staffers who are on contract for 2-3 years. Those departures would also amount to North Carolina triggering total buyout of $30 million. UNC has only just got back up after so many years. Parting with that sum for yet another overhaul would be tough on the pockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: North Carolina-Bill Belichick press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 12, 2024 Chapel Hill, NC, USA North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Chapel Hill Loudermilk Center for Excellence NC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20241212_jla_db2_109

UNC is taking yet another shot with Belichick, hoping that he’ll use this troublesome season to ground himself into college football properly. During this troublesome debut, he also logged a series of blowout losses, and missed out on a bowl game. Under Mack Brown’s leadership, North Carolina never missed out on a bowl game appearance. Simply put, the grand Bill Belichick project registered a beyond embarrassing start.

Plus, firing him would be a major PR disaster for UNC, after implying that Belichick’s arrival would be the program’s life force. Thankfully for the HC, he has something to look forward to next season. The Bill Belichick factor has worked out for the front office, attracting lost of talent. UNC’s 2026 class is the 17th-best in the country. But it also won’t be easy for North Carolina, as it has committed to invest $10 million for the new inclusions.

ADVERTISEMENT

But 2026 might very well be the tipping point for North Carolina. Bill Belichick sure is an icon, but he still has to bring results as a college football head coach. He could crash and burn in 2025, but he has to deliver next season. A premature exit from Chapel Hill would be a low in his legendary career. But because of his unique buyout clause, he can still easily move on to other jobs.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Belichick still a choice the in NFL coaching carousel

The NFL association will never leave Bill Belichick, regardless of how much he tries. In light of the Giants firing Brain Daboll, Belichick became a candidate to replace him. However, he firmly denied those rumors, and also declared that he won’t be pursuing any HC jobs in the NFL. But some franchises are still circling above, just in case Belichick changes his mind. NFL insider Josina Anderson made an interesting reveal.

“I’m told “at least two NFL teams” are still* expected to have interest in talking to Bill Belichick, behind-the-scenes* at the very least, about head coach jobs this Carousel season, per a league source. “A third team could also enter the mix,” with desires to talk, particularly if one specific personnel change is made under ownership, the source added,” Anderson share on X. The teams have not been named, but the insider says that there is still “deep respect” for Belichick in the league.

Bill Belichick can trigger the easy buyout of $1 million in that case, since that is what he is mandated to pay if he leaves on his own volition. The sum is practically nothing compared to what UNC will owe him if he is fired. But Belichick clearly plans to be here for some more time, and try to redeem himself. If things go awry yet again, the Tar Heels might not hesitate to send him away with $30 million.