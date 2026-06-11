How One SEC Program Has Become Ohio State’s Most Valuable Transfer Pipeline

When one powerhouse stumbles, another powerhouse raids the pantry. That’s what Ohio State has done with Alabama. A few years ago, the Tide was the gold standard under Nick Saban. But after he retired in January 2024, three players decided to test Ryan Day’s program, and it worked. Fast forward to 2026, and the Buckeyes’ roster improved significantly with more additions out of Tuscaloosa.

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“Caleb Downs. Seth McLaughlin. Julian Sayin. James Smith. Qua Russaw. Cam Calhoun. No program has sent more talent to Ohio State than Alabama,” Bucknuts 247 reported.

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If anyone is wondering whether Ohio State’s Alabama transfer strategy is actually working, the results speak for themselves. Even after exiting the CFP earlier than expected, the Buckeyes are still viewed as one of the top teams heading into 2026. In fact, CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello has Ohio State ranked No. 1 in his way-too-early preseason rankings, showing just how much confidence there is in the talent Ryan Day has built in Columbus.

The reason is that this year, the roster is stacked with elite talent. There’s continuity under DC Matt Patricia, and there are also more former Alabama players after the first wave of Alabama transfers in 2024 worked out in Ohio State’s favor. Downs became the best safety in college football, earning unanimous All-American honors in consecutive seasons. He was later picked at No. 11 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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McLaughlin was a star on the O-line before a torn Achilles limited his lone season in Columbus. Meanwhile, Julian Sayin, who’s returning for another year, turned into a Heisman finalist while completing 77% of his passes, the third-highest completion percentage in FBS history.

Now Ryan Day is hoping for similar success with the three 2026 transfers, starting with the former 5-star DT. James Smith may not have become a star during his time at Alabama, but he was still a dependable contributor on the D-line. That’s why CBS Sports’ Cody Nagel believes he could be Ohio State’s most important transfer addition this offseason.

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“Smith arrives as the immediate difference-maker up front,” he wrote. “A steady presence in Alabama’s rotation, Smith started 12 of 15 games this season and tied for second on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss.”

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James Smith himself offered the most revealing quote after arriving in Columbus.

“It kind of gave me that feeling back when I visited as a freshman with Saban,” Smith said. “It kind of felt like that. I feel like the intensity is different… Everything is so intentional. Everything is already laid out. They have a new coaching staff at Bama; they’re still trying to learn and stuff. Here it’s already stable, they already know.”

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Then there’s Qua Russaw. The former top-35 recruit showed versatility at Alabama with 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and a forced fumble across two seasons. Last season, a broken foot limited his development, but there’s still plenty to like about his game.

As for Cam Calhoun, he may not grab as many headlines as the other Alabama transfers, but his experience could prove valuable, having already spent time at Michigan, Utah, and Alabama. Still, Ohio State’s Alabama connection goes far beyond these three newcomers.

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Ohio State relied heavily on Alabama this offseason

Ohio State looked to Alabama more than any other program when building its roster for the 2026 season. The Buckeyes added more Tide transfers than any other school. The only other program that sent multiple transfers to Columbus was UCF, with DT John Walker and LS Dalton Riggs joining the team.

James Smith and Qua Russaw are both from Montgomery, Alabama. They join fellow Alabama natives Zion Grady, Anthony Rogers, and Emanuel Ruffin on the Buckeyes’ roster. That’s five Alabama players on the Ohio State 2026 roster. The connection between the two programs really started after Nick Saban’s retirement.

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Ohio State and Ryan Day took advantage of the uncertainty in Tuscaloosa by bringing in several talented Alabama players. They later became key contributors during the Buckeyes’ national championship run. Now, two years later, they have returned to that same talent pool. The hope is that this latest group can make a similar impact.