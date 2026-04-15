How Serious Is Kent Syverud’s Brain Cancer? Who Will Serve as Michigan President?

The University of Michigan had recently celebrated Kent Syverud’s selection to serve as its next president. But last week, Syverud described that he wasn’t feeling well and sought care at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. The doctors conducted several evaluations, and Syverud later traveled to Michigan for an additional assessment. There, the doctors told him the tragic news that he had a form of brain cancer.

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Syverud has announced that he will vacate the presidency to focus on his treatment, and the university has named an interim president for the time being. Considering the shocking events, here are all the details we know about Syverud’s diagnosis and the new Michigan president.

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How serious is Kent Syverud’s brain cancer?

Kent Syverud is a celebrated American legal scholar and has also served as the 12th chancellor and president of Syracuse University. He ended his Syracuse tenure in April 2026 and was elected as the incoming 16th president of Michigan, a role he would have served starting July 1, 2026. Syverud hasn’t yet opened up about the form of brain cancer he has. But he has still provided some details on the diagnosis.

“I have been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer,” Syverud said in a statement. “I am currently undergoing treatment at the University of Michigan…I am aware that I am one of many, many people who face a diagnosis like this — people who show up each day with courage. And I take inspiration from all of them. I want you to know that I am ready to meet this challenge.

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“I am approaching this with optimism, with determination, and with full confidence in the people who are caring for me. And I believe in the road ahead, and I intend to walk it with everything I have.”