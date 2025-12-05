How to Watch Alabama vs Georgia: 2025 SEC Conference Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

The 9th-ranked Alabama is set to face the 3rd-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship game on December 6, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher. For Alabama, a win would seal its automatic playoff qualification. A loss, however, has a slim chance to push Alabama out of CFP contention. For Georgia, though, a win would mean sealing its second consecutive SEC championship win. So, let’s look at every possible detail about the matchup.

“We’re looking forward to what we know is going to be a hard-fought contest against an extremely talented, physical Georgia team, which we respect a lot. Just looking forward to this challenge,” said Kalen DeBoer yesterday about the matchup. The stage is set, the confetti is about to pop, and Alabama is fighting for its life. Just grab the popcorn tomorrow and watch the epic battle unfold.

What time and place is the Alabama vs. Georgia conference championship kickoff?

The two teams had last faced off in the SEC championship in the 2023 season, and Nick Saban’s Alabama emerged as the winner. Ever since then, Alabama has been trying to live up to Saban’s standard with Kalen DeBoer, and this matchup becomes crucial. Alabama comes after a 10-2 season, whereas Georgia’s sole loss in the season came against none other than Kalen DeBoer. Not to mention, UGA has an 8-game winning streak going into the game.

The game will air at 3 p.m. CT and 4:10 p.m. ET on December 6. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, will host the title matchup. It will be the fourth SEC title game between the two programs since 2018, and ESPN’s College GameDay has officially announced that it will be heading to Atlanta. Expect wild scenes, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban’s back-and-forth, and most of all, an intense defensive battle between the two top-ranked teams.

How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia conference championship live?

The pre-game show, before the matchup, is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. ET and will go until noon. For fans trying to watch at home, the game will air live on ABC, ESPN, and the SEC Network, with play-by-play commentator Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit serving as analysts. Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will be the sideline reporters for the game. As for the streaming options?

Fans can tune in to FUBO, which offers a free period for newcomers. Other options include watching the game on the ESPN app and listening to its radio coverage on SiriusXM. Channel 190 is for Alabama broadcasts, and 191 is for Georgia. Fans traveling on the road can easily switch to the channels and enjoy a seamless broadcast without interruption. The option, however, is subscription-based; SiriusXM offers a four-month free trial for new users.

Apart from the above options, ESPN will also stream an alternate ‘Field Pass’ broadcast that will have marquee names like Josh Pate, Will Compton, and Harry Douglas. It will air on the SEC Network, with a SkyCast camera.

Odds for the Alabama vs. Georgia game?

Georgia currently sits 5-7 against the spread this season and is 3-3 when the point differential is seven or less. As for Alabama, Kalen DeBoer’s record is 8-4 to cover the spread and 1-0 when entering as an underdog in the game. Moreover, since Georgia is playing Atlanta, some home advantage could be seen.

Kirby Smart is 3-4 ATS at home this season, but is 0-2 when playing at a neutral venue. Alabama, on the other hand, has covered the spread just two times when playing on the road. The odds then for the game are -2.5 for Georgia (-115) and +2.5 for Alabama (-105). The over/under for the respective teams is 47.5, where going over has -115 odds and under has -105 odds. All signs then point to an even matchup, with the result going either way.