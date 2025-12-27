How to Watch BYU vs Georgia Tech: TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time & Odds for Pop-Tarts Bowl

After a dramatic few days following Notre Dame’s decision to pull out from the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the event has found its contenders in BYU and Georgia Tech. Both have put forward a strong front this season, and it will be a tough matchup for each other. The Cougars will mark their 6th consecutive bowl game appearance, while Georgia Tech is hoping to secure its 10th win of the season. Here’s all you need to know about the exciting matchup.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
When is BYU vs Georgia Tech? Date, Kickoff Time, and Location
The Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring BYU and Georgia Tech will take place on Saturday, December 27. The kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
ADVERTISEMENT
What TV Channel is Broadcasting BYU vs Georgia Tech?
Fans can catch the BYU vs Georgia Tech action on ABC.
ADVERTISEMENT
How to Live Stream BYU vs Georgia Tech?
The game can be streamed on FUBO on a free trial basis.
Top Stories
Travis Kelce Confirms Retirement Stance After Andy Reid Addressed Chiefs TE’s Last Game at Arrowhead
Pete Carroll Defends Maxx Crosby as Raiders Star Leaves Team Facility Following Shutdown
ESPN’s Troy Aikman Admits NFL Took Issue After He Called Out ‘Extreme’ Flag on MNF
Prayers Pour In From Troy Aikman as Cowboys Legend Announces Tragic Personal News
Rafael Nadal Finally Addresses Rumors of Coaching Alcaraz
FOX’s Terry Bradshaw Bids Farewell to Five-Year Stint Away From NFL & Broadcasting
ADVERTISEMENT
BYU vs Georgia Tech Spread and Prediction
Spread: BYU -3.5
Over/Under: 55.5
Moneyline: BYU (-)/Georgia Tech ()
ADVERTISEMENT
Despite losing the Big 12 Championship, the Cougars remain the projected winner of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars still have a very powerful offense, led by Bear Bachmeier. The Cougars also have a strong defense, which will be effective in stopping the Georgia Tech O-line. Georgia Tech has no doubt seen the offense thrive under King, but turnovers have become a problem.
Prediction: 33-27.
ADVERTISEMENT
Key Players to Watch in BYU vs Georgia Tech Pop-Tarts Bowl
BYU QB Bear Bachmeier
Bear Bachmeier has exceeded the expectations surrounding him in his first year as QB1. The freshman QB replaced veteran Jake Retzlaff and led the Cougars to their second consecutive Big 12 Championship game. The prowess he’s displayed throughout the season makes him a big challenge for the Yellow Jackets.
Bachmeier is the 5 best QB in the Big 12, with 2,708 yards, 14 TDs, and a 64.2% completion rate. Bachmeier has led BYU against tough opponents like Utah and TCU, which makes him seasoned enough to face another one in Georgia Tech.
ADVERTISEMENT
Georgia Tech QB Haynes King
Haynes King, without a doubt, has made a big impact playing for Georgia Tech. He has been instrumental in the Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack, having contributed 922 yards on the ground. He can very well reach the 1000-yard mark in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. King is going to keep the Cougars’ defense on its toes, both with his passing and rushing prowess. He will plan on wrapping up his college football career on a grand note, because this is the star QB’s last game.
ADVERTISEMENT
Georgia Tech LB Cayman Spaulding
Cayman Spaulding seemed to be the best option Georgia Tech had to stop BYU’s leading rusher, LJ Martin. But since the latter will be missing the game due to a shoulder injury, Spaulding is expected to make an impact. He enters the game with 6 tackles made in each of the last three games, which means an elite BYU offense will have trouble. Spaulding already has 38 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in the bag from the regular season, along with one pass defended.
ADVERTISEMENT
Weather Report for the Pop-Tarts Bowl
The weather is expected to be favorable for the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Temperature is expected to be around 77 degrees at the time of kickoff, which is a comfortable range. Precipitation chances are minimal, and wind speeds can hit 9 km/h.
Kalani Sitake will be looking to complete yet another impactful season on a high note, using the momentum BYU has built up throughout the season. Averaging 31.9 points, the Cougars will kick up a storm in Orlando tonight. But Georgia Tech, despite being the underdogs, will definitely put up a strong fight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT