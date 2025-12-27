How to Watch BYU vs Georgia Tech: TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time & Odds for Pop-Tarts Bowl

After a dramatic few days following Notre Dame’s decision to pull out from the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the event has found its contenders in BYU and Georgia Tech. Both have put forward a strong front this season, and it will be a tough matchup for each other. The Cougars will mark their 6th consecutive bowl game appearance, while Georgia Tech is hoping to secure its 10th win of the season. Here’s all you need to know about the exciting matchup.

When is BYU vs Georgia Tech? Date, Kickoff Time, and Location

The Pop-Tarts Bowl featuring BYU and Georgia Tech will take place on Saturday, December 27. The kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What TV Channel is Broadcasting BYU vs Georgia Tech?

Fans can catch the BYU vs Georgia Tech action on ABC.

How to Live Stream BYU vs Georgia Tech?

The game can be streamed on FUBO on a free trial basis.

BYU vs Georgia Tech Spread and Prediction

Spread: BYU -3.5

Over/Under: 55.5

Moneyline: BYU (-)/Georgia Tech ()

Despite losing the Big 12 Championship, the Cougars remain the projected winner of the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Cougars still have a very powerful offense, led by Bear Bachmeier. The Cougars also have a strong defense, which will be effective in stopping the Georgia Tech O-line. Georgia Tech has no doubt seen the offense thrive under King, but turnovers have become a problem.

Prediction: 33-27.

Key Players to Watch in BYU vs Georgia Tech Pop-Tarts Bowl

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier

Bear Bachmeier has exceeded the expectations surrounding him in his first year as QB1. The freshman QB replaced veteran Jake Retzlaff and led the Cougars to their second consecutive Big 12 Championship game. The prowess he’s displayed throughout the season makes him a big challenge for the Yellow Jackets.

Bachmeier is the 5 best QB in the Big 12, with 2,708 yards, 14 TDs, and a 64.2% completion rate. Bachmeier has led BYU against tough opponents like Utah and TCU, which makes him seasoned enough to face another one in Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King

Haynes King, without a doubt, has made a big impact playing for Georgia Tech. He has been instrumental in the Yellow Jackets’ rushing attack, having contributed 922 yards on the ground. He can very well reach the 1000-yard mark in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. King is going to keep the Cougars’ defense on its toes, both with his passing and rushing prowess. He will plan on wrapping up his college football career on a grand note, because this is the star QB’s last game.

Georgia Tech LB Cayman Spaulding

Cayman Spaulding seemed to be the best option Georgia Tech had to stop BYU’s leading rusher, LJ Martin. But since the latter will be missing the game due to a shoulder injury, Spaulding is expected to make an impact. He enters the game with 6 tackles made in each of the last three games, which means an elite BYU offense will have trouble. Spaulding already has 38 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in the bag from the regular season, along with one pass defended.

Weather Report for the Pop-Tarts Bowl

The weather is expected to be favorable for the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Temperature is expected to be around 77 degrees at the time of kickoff, which is a comfortable range. Precipitation chances are minimal, and wind speeds can hit 9 km/h.

Kalani Sitake will be looking to complete yet another impactful season on a high note, using the momentum BYU has built up throughout the season. Averaging 31.9 points, the Cougars will kick up a storm in Orlando tonight. But Georgia Tech, despite being the underdogs, will definitely put up a strong fight.