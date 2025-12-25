How to Watch Clemson vs Penn State: TV Channel, Live Stream & Start Time

This Saturday, Clemson aims to ride a five-game winning streak into the Pinstripe Bowl against Penn State. Both teams, though, overcame rough stretches, with Clemson rebounding from early-season stumbles to finish 7-5 and Penn State rallying from six straight losses to become bowl eligible.

Now, while Clemson closed the regular season with a 28-14 win over South Carolina, powered by Cade Klubnik’s 268 passing yards, PSU enters with momentum, too. They have three straight wins, including a 40-36 victory over Rutgers behind Kaytron Allen’s 226-yard career day.

What time does Clemson vs Penn State start?

The Clemson vs. Penn State matchup will kick off at 12 p.m. ET, with the backdrop of the Tigers taking the first clash, a 35–10 win in the 1988 Citrus Bowl.

Nearly 40 years later, the rematch lands on a baseball diamond for the Pinstripe Bowl. It’s an unexpected stage neither fanbase could have imagined back in August. However, Clemson is chasing more than a single victory.

A Pinstripe Bowl win would mark 15 straight seasons with at least one postseason triumph. It would also give the Tigers 15 consecutive eight-win seasons, joining only Alabama and Georgia in that elite company.

On the flip side, entering the Pinstripe Bowl, Dabo Swinney is tied with Joe Paterno and Urban Meyer for the fourth-most wins by an FBS coach through 20 seasons. Now, a win here would push him past Paterno, against the very program Paterno built his legacy with.

What TV channel is Clemson vs Penn State on?

The Clemson vs. Penn State showdown will be broadcast on ABC, with Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek calling the action from the booth. With ESPN’s crew on the call, the game will feel even bigger on screen. Yet, if you can’t watch live and prefer to listen, there are plenty of options.

On Clemson Radio, the Clemson Athletic Network will carry the broadcast with Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather. Then, nationally, ESPN Radio will feature Jorge Sedano, Trevor Matich, and Caroline Hendershot. Besides, you can also tune in on SiriusXM—Channel 84.

What are the official livestream options for Clemson vs Penn State?

The game will be available to stream on the ESPN app. If you’re looking for a free trial, you can stream it on FuboTV, though fees will apply after seven days. Peacock also offers a streaming option for the game.

Hulu + Live TV carries ABC, making it easy to watch the game live. While Sling TV users can tune in with the Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue packages, DirecTV Stream also includes ABC, giving fans another way to catch every snap in real time.

Clemson vs Penn State game location & venue

The Tigers will face the Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Rising in the heart of the Bronx, it’s best known as the iconic home of the New York Yankees. But the venue also hosts New York City FC, proving it’s built for more than baseball. While on the diamond, it seats about 46,500 fans; for football, the stage gets even bigger, expanding to hold more than 54,000 spectators.

With the place and time set, the intrigue now shifts to who has the best chance to come out on top. Here, oddsmakers have Clemson as a 3.5-point favorite in the Pinstripe Bowl, but ESPN paints a different picture.

Their matchup predictor gives PSU a 65.3% chance to win, leaving Clemson at just 34.7%. While the Tigers sit 30th in ESPN’s latest FPI rankings with a 9.8 rating, the Lions check in at 17th with a 15.7 score. But these are only predictions; watch the game to see the real result.