How To Watch Duke vs Virginia: 2025 ACC Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

Whatever unfolds between Virginia and Duke in the ACC Championship will shake the CFP picture. A Cavaliers (10-2) victory would lock the league into a guaranteed playoff spot. But if 7-5 Duke crashes the party, the committee could bump the ACC out of the final 12 entirely. While that makes the championship showdown even more compelling, knowing the timing and how to watch becomes essential.

What time is the Duke vs. Virginia ACC Championship kickoff?

While Virginia is coming off a 27-7 win over Virginia Tech, Duke is coming off a 49-32 win over Wake Forest. Despite that, Virginia is a 3.5-point favorite over Duke on BetMGM. That makes this showdown even more intriguing, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Here, while Duke’s probably tired of hearing they “don’t belong,” they’ve got a QB in Darian Mensah, who’s made just 4 interceptions so far this season, ready to make those doubters chew. But Virginia walks in with a clear advantage.

While Duke’s run defense sits near the bottom nationally, the Cavaliers have the kind of playmakers who can turn openings into explosions. And what really seals the deal is that you can catch all the action live.

How to watch the ACC Championship live?

With Sean McDonough on play-by-play and Greg McElroy providing analysis, the matchup will air live on ABC as well as through online streaming.

But if you miss the live broadcast, you can still listen. This conference title game will air nationally on ESPN Radio. Besides, the Virginia Sports Radio Network, including stations like WRVA 1140 AM and the Blue Devil Sports Network’s WBCN 94.7 FM, among others, will also carry the game.

Which TV channel is broadcasting the Duke vs Virginia Championship Game?

The Duke vs. Virginia ACC title game will air on ABC. Interestingly, an alternate broadcast will be available on the ACC Network for subscribers with the Sports Extra Pack on Sling TV. Beyond that, there are several streaming options to watch the ACC Championship Game live. But what should you watch for in this showdown?

This rematch between Virginia and Duke boils down to a key point. While Virginia’s offensive line must keep Chandler Morris clean to fuel a high-powered passing attack, Duke’s explosive offense, led by Darian Mensah, will test Virginia’s front. In a rematch, situational football: third downs, handling pressure, and red-zone efficiency, could decide it all. Then, how each team executes in these areas will probably determine who takes home the ACC crown.

How to Stream the Duke vs Virginia Game?

You can stream the game on FuboTV, which offers a free trial. But the trial lasts only five to seven days, after which you’ll need to pay the full subscription fee to continue access.

Besides FuboTV, you can watch via Sling TV using the Sling Blue or Select packages in certain markets or catch an alternate broadcast on the ACC Network with the Sports Extra Pack.

In addition, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV also offer streaming options to watch the ACC title game.

Where is the Duke vs Virginia 2025 ACC Championship being played?

Duke and Virginia are set to collide for the ACC crown tomorrow at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown. While Virginia returns for its second shot at the title, Duke arrives after a gritty 6-2 conference run, earning its place through a tight tiebreaker.

Despite that, Duke head coach Manny Diaz steps in with full confidence.

“We’ve had a schedule that has challenged us, that has improved us as the year has gone on,” said Diaz. “I think that’s a part of why we’re in this game…who we’ve played has been difficult.”

Here, Virginia head coach Tony Elliott didn’t stay quiet, pointing out the Cavaliers’ decisive 34-17 win over Duke just a few weeks ago.

“You’ve got to throw out what you did in the previous game to be honest with you. This game is going to come down to execution,” said Elliott.

Now we’ll see which team comes out stronger and claims the ACC crown this season.