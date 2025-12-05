How to Watch Indiana vs Ohio State: 2025 Big Ten Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

Indiana vs. Ohio State for the 2025 Big Ten Championship is unlike anything the conference has ever seen before. This is the first time two undefeated teams will play for the Big Ten conference title, and the fourth time the nation’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams clash for the conference championship. This is the first time Ohio State has entered the championship game since 2020, and the first championship game for Indiana.

There is more than just the championship on the line in this year’s clash. The winner earns the No. 1 seed in the college football playoff, and the losing team will fall to No. 4. The top 2 Heisman contenders lead both teams, and the clash decides the futures of Julian Sayin and Fernando Mendoza in the Heisman contention. With big stakes embedded, here’s a complete guide to watching the most anticipated Indiana vs. Ohio State Big Ten Championship game.

What time is the Indiana vs. Ohio State Big Ten Conference Championship Kickoff?

The 2025 Big title game will kick off Saturday, Dec. 6, at 8.00 pm ET (6.00 pm MST) from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. As in the previous Big Ten championship games, the first Saturday is set for the B1G title clash.

How to Watch Indiana vs Ohio State Big Ten Conference Championship Live?

You can watch the live action of the Indiana vs Ohio State’s 2025 Big Ten Championship game from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tickets for the game are now available, with prices starting at $628 and ranging up to $2,500.

To watch the undefeated unfold across the country, you can watch the game live from 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports Live, FuboTV, and other streaming platforms that include FOX or Big Ten Network subscriptions, live from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Which TV channel is broadcasting the Indiana vs. Ohio State Big Ten Championship Game?

The Hoosiers hosting the Buckeyes for the Big Ten title will be aired live on Fox from Lucas Oil Stadium, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the network’s No. 1 college football broadcasting crew.

Gus Johnson will be the voice of the game, calling the play-by-play commentary. He’ll be joined by the CFB analyst Joel Klatt for the in-game analytics. Fox sideline reporter Jenny Taft will be on the sidelines at Lucas Oil Stadium to provide on-field reports for the game.

How to Stream the Indiana vs. Ohio State Big Ten Championship Game?

You can also stream the Big Ten Championship game live from FOX Sports Go and FUBO. For new users, FUBO offers a free first month of streaming for a limited period, and the subscription starts at $49.99.

With the Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch the full coverage of the Indiana vs Ohio State conference championship matchup across the country. DAZN brings coverage outside the United States for the conference championship week to Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East for its overseas subscribers.

You can also listen to the Indiana vs. Ohio State B1G title game live on SiriusXM radio channels through your smartphone. Satellite channels 82 and 83 will stream the Indiana vs. Ohio State broadcast live, featuring play-by-play commentary.

Where Is the Indiana vs. Ohio State Big Ten Conference Championship Being Played?

The 2025 Big Ten Conference Championship game, featuring the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes, will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It has been the same venue since its inception in 2011, and is scheduled to host the conference championship game through 2028. The stadium has a capacity to accommodate 63,000 fans simultaneously, and a large audience is expected for the title game.