How to Watch Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State: 2025 Conference Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

The USA conference championship is in full throttle to witness Jacksonville State clashing with Kennesaw State for the conference title battle. Kennesaw, fresh off a wild 48-42 double-OT thriller over Liberty, rolls in at 9-3, 7-1 in C-USA. They earned their first title shot just two years into their FBS life under coach Jerry Mack. Jax State, clinging to an 8-4 mark after edging Western Kentucky 37-34, boasts a perfect 5-0 home record and eyes back-to-back crowns.

The best part is that both teams have already faced each other once this season. Jax State snagged a 35-26 win on Nov. 15, feasting on Kennesaw’s four turnovers deep in the red zone that killed the Owls’ drives. This can be a major opportunity for the Owls to get their revenge. However, before we start marking our calendars, let’s take a look at the different platforms where you can watch the game.

What time is the Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Conference Championship kickoff?

Tonight (December 5), under the AmFirst Stadium lights in Jacksonville, Alabama, the Kennesaw State Owls clash with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks for the Conference USA crown. Kickoff hits at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT), perfect for Friday night fever as fans dodge weekend crowds.

This young rivalry, just 84 miles apart, promises fireworks. Owls lead all-time 3-2, but Gamecocks took the last two, fueling revenge vibes.

How to watch the Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Conference Championship live?

Kickoff drops at 7 p.m. ET. That is the prime time for fans to fire up the grill or crack a cold one. The broadcast will be live on CBS Sports Network, with FOX Sports delivering real-time box scores for that edge-of-your-seat tracking.

Which TV channel is broadcasting the Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Championship game?

If fans want to catch it on television, fire up the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at 7 p.m. ET. That’s where Rich Waltz handles play-by-play with Robert Turbin analyzing and Jordan Giorgio on the sidelines, bringing every snap to life nationwide. It’s the perfect spot for CUSA showdowns, such as their regular-season clash on Nov. 15, which proves CBSSN’s lock on conference crowns.

How to stream the Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State game?

Don’t worry at all if you can’t catch the game live on TV. Grab your phone or fire up the laptop. Then head straight to CBSSports.com for a free live stream. It’s perfect for quick mobile viewing, just like their coverage of last year’s CUSA title, where Jax State crushed Western Kentucky 52-12. No luck there? Fubo’s your go-to, streaming CBSSN with promo deals. Newbies snag the first month for $49.99 (save $30), which includes over 200 channels, including ESPN and Fox, for every college football fix. Paramount+ works too, via CBS access.

YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream carry it smoothly, with no blackout issues reported for this one.

Where is the Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State 2025 Conference Championship being played?

Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama, hosts tonight’s CUSA Championship showdown against the 9-3 Kennesaw State Owls. Jax State (8-4) snagged hosting rights via a head-to-head tiebreaker after their regular-season win. This 1947 gem at 700 Pelham Rd N, upgraded with a $47M 2010 tower (33 skyboxes, dorms below) and a fresh 2024 naming deal, packs electric vibes. The record crowd of 23,944 crushed Liberty 37-10 in 2017. Just 84 miles from Kennesaw, it’s a short haul for Owls fans chasing revenge.

AmFirst’s AstroTurf and north-side suites amp up the stakes. The winner secures an auto-bid, Birmingham Bowl-bound.