How to Watch LSU vs Houston: TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time & Odds for Texas Bowl

It’s bowl game weekend, and all eyes are on the LSU–Houston Texas Bowl. LSU is completing the season under interim head coach Frank Wilson III, following the midseason firing of Brian Kelly, making this a bridge game before Lane Kiffin officially takes over in 2026.

For Houston, this one feels like a home game. NRG Stadium sits just six miles away, and head coach Willie Fritz has the Cougars geared up. He’s guided Houston to its first bowl appearance as a Big 12 candidate and is chasing the program’s first 10-win season since 2021.

LSU, meanwhile, enters the matchup with major holes. Injuries and NFL Draft opt-outs have taken a toll, with key absences expected across the roster, including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, running back Barion Brown, linebacker Harold Perkins, and cornerback Mansoor Delane. Sophomore Michael Van Buren Jr. will take the reins on offense

Houston is in a much better spot health-wise and expects to have most of its regular-season roster available. But before you throw on your favorite jersey and settle in front of the TV, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this must-see showdown, especially if you’re not inside the NRG Stadium.

When Is LSU vs. Houston? Date, Kickoff Time & Location

The LSU Tigers and Houston Cougars square off in the Texas Bowl tonight, Saturday, December 27, 2025. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. local time) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

What TV Channel is broadcasting LSU vs. Houston on?

If you can’t make it to the stadium, you can catch the game live on ESPN, with Tom Hart, Ian Fitzsimmons, and Cole Cubelic handling the TV broadcast.

How to live stream LSU vs. Houston online?

Traveling or cutting the cord? No problem. Fans can stream the game live on the ESPN app or on Fubo. It offers a free trial for new subscribers, allowing them to check it out before making a purchase.

Prefer to listen instead? SiriusXM has you covered. The Cougars’ broadcast will air on channel 201, while the Tigers’ call will be on channel 374. New users can listen for free for four months, with Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, and Gordy Rush providing descriptions of the plays.

Texas Bowl odds, spread & prediction for LSU vs Houston

Saturday marks LSU’s 25th bowl or playoff appearance in the past 26 years. The Tigers were in the Texas Bowl just last season, too, taking down Baylor 42–30.

Interim head coach Frank Wilson will lead LSU, which enters this game at 7-5 after a close 17–13 loss to Oklahoma. Houston, on the other hand, comes in hot at 9–3 after a 31–24 win over Baylor. The Cougars also get a bit of a home-field feel, with the 2025 Texas Bowl being played just 10 miles from campus.

Historically, LSU holds a slim 2–1 edge in the all-time series. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Houston is a 1.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 41.5 points.

One thing to keep an eye on: LSU tends to open things up in bowl games. The over has hit in seven straight Tigers bowl appearances. And when it comes to the Texas Bowl specifically, LSU has played in it three times. And every one of those games has featured at least 62 total points.

Key players to watch in the LSU vs. Houston, Texas Bowl

With LSU dealing with heavy roster turnover because of NFL opt-outs and injuries, the spotlight shifts to backup quarterback Michael Van Buren. The 21-year-old has started the Tigers’ last three games, going 2–1 in that stretch. He has thrown for 743 yards and five touchdowns in six appearances this season.

In the backfield, Caden Durham has been a steady presence. He leads the team with 505 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Harlem Berry isn’t far behind with 446 yards and two scores. The passing game will lean on Barion Brown (52 catches, 495 yards, 1 TD), Zavion Thomas (40 catches, 473 yards, 4 TDs), and tight end Tre’Dez Green. Green has been a red-zone threat with 29 receptions for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, LSU will also be thin, meaning younger and backup players like Tylen Singleton and Ja’Keem Jackson should see extended action. This game gives them a chance to make a statement heading into next season.

Houston, on the other hand, enters the game almost fully prepared and has the opportunity to participate in a bowl game within its own stadium. The Cougars are led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who piled up 3,119 total yards and 32 touchdowns this season. His ability to hurt defenses both through the air and on the ground could be a major factor against an LSU defense missing key pieces.

At receiver, Amare Thomas headlines the group with 906 yards and 10 touchdown catches and will be Weigman’s go-to target. On defense, Jalen Garner and Carlos Allen Jr. lead the team with 75 tackles each and will play a big role in slowing down LSU’s running game.

Weather report for the Texas Bowl

The Texas Bowl, featuring the Houston Cougars and LSU Tigers, will be played indoors at NRG Stadium in Houston. Since it’s a dome, the weather won’t be a factor at all.