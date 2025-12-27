How to Watch Missouri vs Virginia: TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time & Odds for Gator Bowl

After a fantastic regular season, 2 former playoff contenders will face each other at the Gator Bowl. Missouri is looking to secure its 9th and final win of the season, while underdogs Virginia are closing out a historic season after playing in the ACC Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming clash.

When is the Missouri vs. Virginia Gator Bowl? Date, Kickoff Time, and Location

The Gator Bowl will take place on Saturday, December 27, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The kickoff for the exciting clash is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV Channel is Broadcasting the Missouri vs. Virginia Gator Bowl Live?

You can catch the Gator Bowl on ABC. Fans who want to tune in via radio can hop on to 1580 AM or 105.1 FM.

How Can You Live Stream the Missouri vs. Virginia Gator Bowl Online Without Cable?

The game can also be streamed on FUBO on a free trial basis.

What are the Latest Missouri vs. Virginia Gator Bowl Odds?

Per CBS Sports, Missouri is favored by 4 points with a money line of -109, while Virginia enters as the underdog at +155. The over/under for the game is 43.5 points. Since Beau Pribula announced his departure from Missouri, the over/under dropped from 50.5.

Missouri vs Virginia Gator Bowl Matchup: Key Players to Watch

Virginia QB Chandler Morris

For the last time this year, all eyes will be on star QB Chandler Morris. He is a significant reason why Virginia has become a talking point this season and is expected to play a major role against the Tigers. This could be the last game of his career if he is denied another year of eligibility.

Morris, with his efficient decision-making and speedy legs, will be a serious threat to Missouri. He is the 6 best passer in the ACC, with 2,802 yards, 16 TDs, and a completion rate of 64.6%. In his debut year as a Cavalier, he has emerged as one of the best QBs in Virginia history. His performance did take a hit in the ACC Championship game, but he remains the trump card for Virginia’s success nonetheless.

Missouri QB Matt Zollers

The rookie QB has had a great start, filling in for Beau Pribula in the last three games. This will be yet another test for Matt Zollers, as he faces his third major opponent as QB1. With 402 yards, 4 TDs, and a 53.0% completion rate, his stats don’t look great.

But for a rookie, those numbers mean a lot of promise, having gained quite a lot of experience in a short time. Zollers was recruited as the second-best prospect from Pennsylvania. Eli Drinkwitz has his back, which means the QB will have something exciting for Virginia.

Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy

The Mizzou rushing attack is one of the best in the country, thanks to Hardy. Leading the Tigers’ ground offense, he will be a major challenge for Virginia’s defense. Hardy had a difficult run during the most important part of Missouri’s schedule. But he’s brought home more than 100 yards in games this season, making him a standout player in the Gator Bowl.

Notable absentees

Missouri has lost some serious production in the passing attack. Receivers Marquis Johnson, Josh Manning, and James Madison II will be entering the portal, and TE Brett Norfleet is down with a shoulder injury. Pribula’s entering the portal is the biggest loss of the Tigers’ offense.

Cavaliers CB Ja’Son Prevard is the only portal departure for Virginia. However, J’Mari Taylor and WR Trell Harris could also join this list, per reports. Losing Taylor will be a big blow for UVA, because he is the leader of the rushing attack. Taylor leads the ACC with 1,026 rushing yards and is the only RB with more than 1,000 yards in the conference. He’s also hauled in 100+ yards in 3 games this year.

Virginia is playing a bowl game for the first time since 2019. The Cavaliers understand the significance of the Gator Bowl for them, as they aim to wrap up a 10-win season or more for the second time in program history. Missouri, on the other hand, has a different challenge in its own camp, without Beau Pribula in the picture. If Zollers wins this game as QB1, he will practically have sealed the QB1 spot for himself next year as well. The road is still not over for these two teams!