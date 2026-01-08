How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Miami: Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Time, TV Channel, Live Stream Info And More

Ole Miss is set to clash with Miami in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal following a thrilling 39-34 victory over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinals, where Trinidad Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Despite their head coach deserting them before the playoffs, the Pete Golding-led team has shown that the occasion of the playoffs does not overwhelm them.

Miami isn’t merely showing up to make up the numbers, though. In the Cotton Bowl, the Hurricanes stunned Ohio State 24–10, proving their defense’s relentless toughness. This semifinal is a struggle of willpower and strategy. The stakes are really high, and fans are buzzing. Who is going to punch their ticket to the national championship?

Ole Miss vs. Miami Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Game Time and Date

On Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. CT), the Fiesta Bowl semifinal kicks off. Two teams on incredible runs will ultimately settle it on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s amazing to think that at the start of the season, few would’ve predicted Ole Miss to be one win away from a national title shot, but here they are, rewriting their story.

Miami will be just as hungry. For the Hurricanes, who are competing for their first national championship since 2001, it’s an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.

Ole Miss vs. Miami TV Channel and Official Broadcasters

The Fiesta Bowl will be broadcast nationally on ESPN for those who want to watch from home, with seasoned analyst Kirk Herbstreit offering expert analysis and Chris Fowler delivering play-by-play. Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge are responsible for sideline reporting, providing fans with updates from the heart of the action.

Supplemental broadcasts are also available on ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, and ACC Network, allowing die-hard fans plenty of opportunities to choose from. The game streams live via the ESPN app or Fubo TV. For radio listeners, the Ole Miss feed will be on SiriusXM channel 84, while Miami will be on channel 81.

Whether you’re glued to your TV, streaming on a tablet, or catching updates on the radio, every fan has a front-row seat to the chaos as these two powerhouse teams go head-to-head.

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Miami Live Stream Online

Streaming the Fiesta Bowl has never been more flexible. The ESPN app enables fans to catch every highlight in real-time on smartphones or smart TVs. New to streaming? Services like Fubo TV offer free trials, providing fans with instant access to ESPN. Meanwhile, other platforms, such as Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV, offer subscription options tailored to your setup. ESPN+ offers unlimited streaming, along with access to other live sports, and the ESPN ecosystem ensures that you can watch whenever and wherever you like.

Ole Miss vs. Miami Fiesta Bowl Streaming Options by Region

FuboTV and the ESPN network family offer the most extensive coverage for Americans. International sports apps also provide some broadcast rights, and ESPN platforms can be accessed in Canada and other countries through cable subscriptions or streaming agreements.

Fans can watch this semifinal without missing a beat, from every play to every big-game moment, no matter where they are. Region-specific options also include radio streams, and for the traveling fan, satellite radio provides a seamless listening experience.

Ole Miss vs. Miami Fiesta Bowl Venue and Stadium Information

The game is played in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, a premier venue that has hosted CFP games and NFL Super Bowls. The stadium, which can accommodate about 63,400 people, is built to provide fans with unparalleled views of the action. It is suitable for a high-stakes match like this semifinal because of its retractable roof and roll-in natural grass pitch, which provide ideal playing conditions regardless of the weather conditions.

For attendees, the Fiesta Bowl is going to be a wild experience. Everything is designed to provide an amazing football weekend, from tailgating and fan zones to neighboring hotels like Hilton Glendale and Residence Inn by Marriott. Ridesharing offers easy access, and parking is ample, with numbered spots and shuttle services available. State Farm Stadium promises a game-day atmosphere that’s as intense and unforgettable as the matchup itself.