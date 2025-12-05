How to Watch Troy vs James Madison: 2025 Conference Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

The James Madison Dukes have a major task ahead of them before making the playoffs. Despite having an impressive 11-1 season, the Dukes find themselves out of a playoff berth, ranked 25th. In order to make a case for themselves, James Madison has to win against SBC West’s Troy Trojans in the Sun Belt Championship Game.

This game is a must-win for James Madison. Their playoff hopes hinge on both their performance and the outcome of the ACC Championship between Virginia and Duke. If Virginia defeats Duke, the Dukes will be eliminated from playoff contention. And even if Duke pulls off the upset, the selection committee could still choose a five-loss ACC champion over a 12-1 Sun Belt champion. The major concern surrounding James Madison is its weak strength of schedule, which currently sits well outside the FBS top 100. That makes it difficult for the committee to justify placing the Dukes ahead of a Power Four champion with a tougher path.

Let’s find out how to watch the game on live stream and television, and the kickoff time.

What Time Is the Troy vs. James Madison Conference Championship Kickoff?

With the recent hiring of Billy Napier, James Madison appears focused on building and strengthening its program for next season. Before turning the page, however, the Dukes will play in a championship game that could define their 2025 campaign. James Madison will face Troy on December 5, 2025, at Bridgeforth Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

James Madison comes in as a 23.5-point spread favorite in the matchup.

How to Watch Troy vs. James Madison Conference Championship Live?

This matchup carries implications beyond the conference crown. A James Madison victory could place the Dukes in contention for an automatic CFP berth, depending on how the ACC Championship unfolds. For the Group of Six, it marks a rare chance to secure two spots in the 12-team playoff.

Fans can watch the game live in two ways: on television and on streaming.

Which TV Channel Is Broadcasting the Troy vs. James Madison Championship Game?

The game will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States. The matchup will be accessible to fans outside the nation as well. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game through Sky Sports, while Canadian fans can stream it via The Sports Network, which partners with ESPN.

Fans in Australia and New Zealand can tune in through ESPN Australia or Kayo Sports. For viewers across Europe, DAZN provides the primary streaming option.

How to Stream the Troy vs. James Madison Game?

ESPN works with a wide network of partners that broadcast NCAA games across multiple regions. For American viewers, WatchESPN and Fubo offer strong streaming options. Fans outside the United States can look to official international partners that carry ESPN or Sun Belt broadcasts, as many global sports-streaming platforms list the game under their college football or NCAA sections.

In Canada, Australia, and Latin America, viewers can tune in through TSN+, ESPN Australia, and ESPN Latin America, respectively. Fans in the Caribbean and Africa can watch the game on ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Africa.

Where Is the Troy vs. James Madison 2025 Conference Championship Being Played?

James Madison will have home-field advantage for the championship showdown, as the Sun Belt title game will be played at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The Sun Belt East Division champions will face the West Division winners in what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated matchup.

Troy enters the game with an 8-4 record and returns to the conference championship for the third time in four years. The Trojans won back-to-back Sun Belt titles in 2022 and 2023, giving them valuable experience on the big stage. Although the odds heavily favor James Madison, the matchup could be more competitive than initially expected.

Despite scheduling concerns, James Madison has produced elite numbers this season. The Dukes rank in the national top ten in multiple categories: points per game (10th, 37.8), rushing yards (6th, 239.8), and points allowed (10th, 16.0).