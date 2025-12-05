brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

How to Watch Tulane vs North Texas: 2025 Conference Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 5, 2025 | 6:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

How to Watch Tulane vs North Texas: 2025 Conference Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

ByAnusha Singh

Dec 5, 2025 | 6:20 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

With every snap bearing the weight of a season’s hopes, the American Conference Championship has become the year’s first crucial playoff game. Tulane and North Texas walk into Friday night with that golden group-of-five ticket to the 12-team college football playoff. North Texas is coming in at 11-1 behind the best offense in the country, so New Orleans will have an exciting game. Both Eric Morris and Jon Sumrall are coaching their teams while they are already locked into Power Four jobs at Oklahoma State and the Florida Gators.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m just super proud of our coaches and our players to be able to stay committed to the process and each other,” Morris said. “It’s been awesome for me to be in my position and see the way our kids continue to respond and the way that they played throughout, (despite) having a lot of distractions.”

“Tulane football is bigger than a head coach, it’s bigger than (former coach) Willie Fritz, and it’s bigger than who the next guy will be, and so it’s player-driven, it’s about the players,” Sumrall said. “And I couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to coach these guys in a conference championship game and see them pursue something that is very special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, under the lights, Yulman feels like the only spot where a game this crazy should take place.

What time Is the Tulane vs. North Texas Conference Championship Kickoff?

Tulane vs. North Texas has the perfect primetime setting for a thrilling championship game. On Friday, December 5, at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). The title game will kick off at Yulman Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch the Tulane vs. North Texas Conference Championship live? 

The broadcast setup ensures you enjoy every second of this high-stakes matchup. The well-known trio of Quint Kessenich, Roddy Jones, and Mark Jones will provide the in-depth analysis from the booth and sidelines. ABC will broadcast the championship game. This game is built for a national audience that enjoys late-season drama, whether you’re watching for the fireworks from North Texas’ top-scoring offense or waiting to see whether Tulane’s big-game DNA kicks in again this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And with both coaches acknowledging the difficulty of juggling game prep, Eric Morris even admitted, “It’s been a little bit tougher to sleep, just with everything going through my head…But you know, I haven’t missed a beat in preparing this team.”

Which TV Channel is broadcasting the Tulane vs North Texas Championship game? 

The American Conference Championship will live on ABC. It will give the perfect type of spotlight that fits a game with playoff implications, coaching narratives, and a matchup between two teams with double-digit wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

And for Tulane and North Texas, it’s their window to the 12-team bracket, and ABC is giving it the primetime spotlight it deserves. It’s also feels perfect for a matchup expected to produce fireworks. Oddsmakers set a high total of 66.5, and both teams boast red-zone scoring rates above 88%, hinting at a shootout made for national TV.

Top Stories

Bills Legend Jim Kelly Announces Final Cancer Update After Years of Battle

Brian Schottenheimer Blames Locker Room for Loss After Pointing Fingers at Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott Faces NFL Discipline After Doubling Down on Referees Over Cowboys Penalties

Jordan Spieth Breaks Silence on ‘Exemptions’ Backlash After Career Hit All-Time Low

NASCAR Trapped in $61M Financial Nightmare as Steve O’Donnell Admits Stripping Team Power to Force Mexico Agenda

Calls Mount Against Refs’ Controversial Decision Involving Dak Prescott in Cowboys vs Lions TNF Game

How to Stream the Tulane vs. North Texas Game? 

You can download the ESPN app or Fubo, which streams ABC and offers a free trial if you’re joining at the last minute, as two ways to watch the match live. Streaming ensures you don’t miss a single anap from two powerful offenses, whether you’re watching on your phone or TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

And like Morris, Jon Sumrall has barely gotten any shut-eye this week. “The biggest difficulty is when do you sleep,” Sumrall admitted. “You do have maybe some duties that can distract at times. You have to make sure you’re focused.” One key difference is that Sumrall doesn’t call plays on offense, defense, or special teams, something he says has made this chaotic stretch slightly more manageable.

article-image

Imago

“I don’t call the offense, the defense, or the kicking game, so that has allowed me to be a little bit more freed up,” Sumrall explained. “I manage how we play the game in all three phases and help our guys put a plan together on how we orchestrate giving ourselves the best opportunity to win each week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the Tulane vs. North Texas 2025 Conference Championship being played? 

The American championship trophy for this year will be decided at New Orleans’ Yulman Stadium. Tulane has advanced to the championship game four years in a row and has hosted it three times in four years, demonstrating the program’s reliability and player-driven growth despite coaching changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved