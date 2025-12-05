How to Watch Tulane vs North Texas: 2025 Conference Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

With every snap bearing the weight of a season’s hopes, the American Conference Championship has become the year’s first crucial playoff game. Tulane and North Texas walk into Friday night with that golden group-of-five ticket to the 12-team college football playoff. North Texas is coming in at 11-1 behind the best offense in the country, so New Orleans will have an exciting game. Both Eric Morris and Jon Sumrall are coaching their teams while they are already locked into Power Four jobs at Oklahoma State and the Florida Gators.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m just super proud of our coaches and our players to be able to stay committed to the process and each other,” Morris said. “It’s been awesome for me to be in my position and see the way our kids continue to respond and the way that they played throughout, (despite) having a lot of distractions.”

“Tulane football is bigger than a head coach, it’s bigger than (former coach) Willie Fritz, and it’s bigger than who the next guy will be, and so it’s player-driven, it’s about the players,” Sumrall said. “And I couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to coach these guys in a conference championship game and see them pursue something that is very special.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, under the lights, Yulman feels like the only spot where a game this crazy should take place.

What time Is the Tulane vs. North Texas Conference Championship Kickoff?

Tulane vs. North Texas has the perfect primetime setting for a thrilling championship game. On Friday, December 5, at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT). The title game will kick off at Yulman Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch the Tulane vs. North Texas Conference Championship live?

The broadcast setup ensures you enjoy every second of this high-stakes matchup. The well-known trio of Quint Kessenich, Roddy Jones, and Mark Jones will provide the in-depth analysis from the booth and sidelines. ABC will broadcast the championship game. This game is built for a national audience that enjoys late-season drama, whether you’re watching for the fireworks from North Texas’ top-scoring offense or waiting to see whether Tulane’s big-game DNA kicks in again this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

And with both coaches acknowledging the difficulty of juggling game prep, Eric Morris even admitted, “It’s been a little bit tougher to sleep, just with everything going through my head…But you know, I haven’t missed a beat in preparing this team.”

Which TV Channel is broadcasting the Tulane vs North Texas Championship game?

The American Conference Championship will live on ABC. It will give the perfect type of spotlight that fits a game with playoff implications, coaching narratives, and a matchup between two teams with double-digit wins.

ADVERTISEMENT

And for Tulane and North Texas, it’s their window to the 12-team bracket, and ABC is giving it the primetime spotlight it deserves. It’s also feels perfect for a matchup expected to produce fireworks. Oddsmakers set a high total of 66.5, and both teams boast red-zone scoring rates above 88%, hinting at a shootout made for national TV.

How to Stream the Tulane vs. North Texas Game?

You can download the ESPN app or Fubo, which streams ABC and offers a free trial if you’re joining at the last minute, as two ways to watch the match live. Streaming ensures you don’t miss a single anap from two powerful offenses, whether you’re watching on your phone or TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

And like Morris, Jon Sumrall has barely gotten any shut-eye this week. “The biggest difficulty is when do you sleep,” Sumrall admitted. “You do have maybe some duties that can distract at times. You have to make sure you’re focused.” One key difference is that Sumrall doesn’t call plays on offense, defense, or special teams, something he says has made this chaotic stretch slightly more manageable.

Imago September 27, 2025:.Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall walks on the field during a timeout in the first quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Tulane University and the University of Tulsa at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK. /CSM Tulsa USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_240 Copyright: xRonxLanex

“I don’t call the offense, the defense, or the kicking game, so that has allowed me to be a little bit more freed up,” Sumrall explained. “I manage how we play the game in all three phases and help our guys put a plan together on how we orchestrate giving ourselves the best opportunity to win each week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the Tulane vs. North Texas 2025 Conference Championship being played?

The American championship trophy for this year will be decided at New Orleans’ Yulman Stadium. Tulane has advanced to the championship game four years in a row and has hosted it three times in four years, demonstrating the program’s reliability and player-driven growth despite coaching changes.