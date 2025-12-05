How to Watch UNLV vs Boise State: 2025 Mountain West Conference Championship Live Stream, TV Channel & Kickoff Time

After a four-way 6-2 logjam at the top, the composite rankings set a familiar showdown between UNLV and Boise State for the 2025 Mountain West Conference Championship. It’s their third straight title clash, and the Broncos have held the upper hand in the last two title clashes. This is a perfect stage for both programs. The Rebels look to chase their first conference title and avenge their overdue revenge on Boise State. Conversely, the Broncos aim to secure their third consecutive conference title and their sixth overall, prior to their inclusion in the restructured Pac-12 conference next season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the head-to-head clash, the Rebels haven’t tasted a victory over the Broncos yet, stuck in a 0-7 losing streak. This title game marks their eighth meeting, and the oddsmakers favor Boise State as the 3.5 favorites over UNLV to win the MW title. However, it’s expected to be a close game where anything could happen. With big dramas expected to kick in, here’s a complete guide to watching the UNLV vs. Boise State 2025 Mountain West Championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Time Is the UNLV vs Boise State Mountain West Conference Championship Kickoff?

The 2025 Mountain West Championship game between the UNLV Rebels and Boise State Broncos is scheduled to kick off live at 8.00 pm ET (5.00 pm PT) on Friday, Dec. 5, from Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho.

This is one of the four championship games held on Friday night, and played simultaneously alongside the American Conference Championship game between Texas and Tulane.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Watch UNLV vs. Boise State Mountain West Conference Championship Live?

You can watch the 2025 Mountain West Championship game live at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. The ticket price for the game starts at $39 and goes up to $165. For the fans watching all around the country, you can tune in to FOX Sports Live or FUBO for the live coverage on Friday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Which TV Channel Is Broadcasting the UNLV vs. Boise State Mountain West Championship Game?

The FOX Network is the official broadcasting partner for the 2025 Mountain West Championship game. You can watch the game live on Fox Sports Live, with Jason Benetti giving the play-by-play commentary, with the game analyst Robert Griffin III on the call. Fox’s sideline reporter, Alexa Landestoy, will join the call to provide the on-field report from the sidelines of Albertsons Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to Stream the UNLV vs. Boise State 2025 Mountain West Championship Game?

You can also stream the UNLV vs. Boise State MW Championship game live from FUBO. For new users, FUBO offers a first month of free streaming for a limited time, and the subscription starts at as low as $49.99. DAZN provides coverage of the conference championship week outside the United States to its subscribers in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

You can also listen to the Boise State vs UNLV Mountain West championship game live on SiriusXM radio channels. You can tune into Channel 83 for the Boise State broadcast, and Channel 383 for the UNLV broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Is the UNLV vs. Boise State 2025 Mountain West Conference Championship Being Played?

The 2025 Mountain West Championship game between Boise State and UNLV will be played at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. It’s the home stadium of Boise State University, well known for the distinctive blue playing surface. It is the only non-green football playing surface and has a capacity to occupy 36,387 spectators at the same time.

This is the second straight Mountain West championship game played at the venue. The last time both teams met in a conference championship game, Boise State defeated UNLV by 21-7 to win the Mountain West title for the fifth time, successfully defending its championship status.