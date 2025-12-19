How & Where to Watch Alabama vs Oklahoma: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream & Game Info

A 2-point margin was all that separated Oklahoma from Alabama earlier this season. Now, the Crimson Tide is out for revenge in a win-or-go-home playoff clash. Just a month ago, the Sooners won 23–21 in Tuscaloosa, forcing three turnovers and pulling off one of the season’s biggest upsets.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Why? The winner earns a trip to the Rose Bowl to face No. 1 seed Indiana in the quarterfinals. The Sooners hold the edge in the all-time series at 5–2–1 and have won the last two meetings, giving them plenty of confidence heading into this clash.

So before you throw on your favorite jersey and settle in front of the TV, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this must-see showdown, especially if you’re not inside OU Memorial Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

When is Alabama vs Oklahoma? Date, Kickoff Time & Location

It’s an all-SEC showdown in the first round of the College Football Playoff as No. 9 Alabama travels to play No. 8 Oklahoma on Friday night. The kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. These two programs have become familiar foes since Oklahoma’s move to the SEC ahead of the 2024 season. The Sooners are 2-0 against the Crimson Tide in that span.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brown’s Sports Media (@brownssportsmedia) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be Oklahoma’s first playoff appearance since 2019. Alabama, meanwhile, is making its first playoff appearance under coach Kalen DeBoer. The Sooners head into this one leaning on an elite defense that’s been a nightmare for opposing offenses all season. Oklahoma ranks 7th nationally in scoring defense and is tied for first in sacks per game, and the unit was a huge reason they knocked off Alabama during the regular season.

In that matchup, the Sooners completely shut down the Tide’s run game, limiting Alabama to just 80 rushing yards on 33 carries. Even more telling, Alabama’s running backs managed only 21 total yards. If that defensive performance shows up again tonight, this rematch could get very interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What TV channel is Alabama vs Oklahoma on?

The first-round matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma will air nationally on ABC and ESPN. Calling the action will be Chris Fowler on play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit providing analysis, while Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge handle sideline duties.

Sure, Oklahoma enters with the upper hand thanks to home-field advantage and familiarity. However, beating Alabama twice is never easy. If Oklahoma wins, it would become the first program to beat Alabama twice in a season since 1893. Still, the Sooners are aiming to do exactly that and punch their ticket to the next round, where Indiana awaits.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Alabama vs Oklahoma live online without cable?

If you’re on the move and can’t put yourself in front of a TV, no worries, you’ve got options. Fans can live stream the game on the ESPN app or Fubo, which comes with a free trial for new users.

You can also catch the action on the go via SiriusXM radio. Oklahoma’s broadcast will air on channel 84, while Alabama’s call will be on channel 81. Even better, new SiriusXM subscribers can listen for free for four months, making it an easy way to stay locked in wherever you are.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alabama vs Oklahoma game preview

Oklahoma enters its home CFP first-round matchup with Alabama as a slim 1.5-point favorite. With the total score set at 40.5, oddsmakers and models alike are bracing for a physical, lower-scoring game. Alabama’s case starts with how QB Ty Simpson performs. The 22-year-old has thrown for 3,268 yards and 26 touchdowns against just five interceptions, completing 64.3% of his passes. But his completion percentage also dipped below 50% for the first time all season in Alabama’s SEC Championship Game loss to Georgia. So, he will have to show the stability coaches crave in playoff settings.

Oklahoma’s edge lies in the venue and its defense. However, Junior quarterback John Mateer has been more volatile through the air with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But his 416 rushing yards and seven rushing scores add a dual-threat dimension Alabama must account for on every snap.