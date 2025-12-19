How & Where to Watch Texas A&M vs Miami: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream & Game Info

Texas A&M and Miami didn’t cross paths during the regular season, but their seasons have been oddly intertwined, with both relying on elite defenses, both having defeated Notre Dame early, and both quarterbacks starting with the same touchdown-to-interception ratio (25 TDs, 10 INTs). Both teams proved early they could knock off a blueblood, then spent the rest of the season fighting rankings and late-season pressure to land here.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 11-1, A&M has the greatest third-down defense in the country (22.7%) and the most sacks (41) in the FBS. Miami responds with a run-stopping team that allows just 86 running yards per game and the sixth-best scoring defense (14.8 points per game). One team thrives on pressure while the other survives it. That tension defines this game.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Is Texas A&M vs. Miami? Date, Kickoff Time & Location

The game between Texas A&M and Miami is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT) on Saturday, December 20, 2025. That means entering hostile territory before the sun rises fully in Miami. It’s an opportunity for A&M to take advantage of the 12th Man’s energy, which routinely pushes noise levels past 100 decibels and set the tone early.

The fact that the game will take place at Kyle Field in College Station marks the first CFP game ever hosted at the venue. While A&M thrived in one of the loudest venues in college football, Miami spent a large portion of the season near home. This is a road test that comes with intense playoff pressure. Miami played only four true road games all season and left Florida just three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

What TV Channel Is Texas A&M vs Miami On?

If you like to watch the old-school way, then with a national broadcast on ABC and a simulcast on ESPN, the game will be in a prime playoff area. The broadcast will be led by Sean McDonough on play-by-play, with Greg McElroy providing analysis and Molly McGrath reporting from the sideline.

Here, you can expect extensive pregame coverage, crowd shots of Kyle Field shaking, and a lot of discussion on defensive fronts, quarterback duels, and the winner’s future. Even casual fans will get hooked on this game after stumbling halfway through and end up staying glued

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Miami Live Online Without Cable

If you have an authenticated TV provider, you can stream Texas A&M vs. Miami live via the ESPN app or WatchESPN. ABC and ESPN will also be available on services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

Radio coverage will be available on the TAMU Sports Network (1620 AM / 94.5 FM) with Andrew Monaco on play-by-play, Dave Elmendorf as the analyst, and Will Johnson reporting from the sideline. Miami fans can tune in via WQAM 560 AM / 104.3 FM and WVUM, while others can stream the broadcast through the TuneIn app. Live stats will be provided throughout the game via ESPN and both teams’ official network feeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas A&M vs Miami Game Preview

Although their paths to the playoffs are quite different, Texas A&M and Miami share a similar background. With a defense that sets the terms, the Aggies went from a projected No. 19 to 11–1. With 11 solo sacks, Cashius Howell leads a team that performs effectively under duress. Marcel Reed brings controlled unpredictability to the offense by prolonging plays and relying heavily on his relationship with KC Concepcion, but his 10 interceptions remain the one area opponents can exploit.

Miami’s path has been far less linear. The Hurricanes dropped in the rankings after a strong start that featured a big victory against Notre Dame. But a late comeback that saw them win by an average of more than thirty points in the closing stretch pushed them into the CFP run. The Hurricanes’ attack has been fueled by Carson Beck’s relationship with rookie Malachi Toney, who has surpassed 3,000 throwing yards with the same 25 TDs and 10 INTs as Reed. Given how similarly matched both teams are, this game may come down to grit and whose quarterback avoids the season-ending slip.