How & Where to Watch Texas vs Michigan Citrus Bowl: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream & Game Info

Football fans have a New Year’s Eve game to watch out for as the Texas Longhorns take on the Michigan Wolverines. The Citrus Bowl clash between two powerhouse programs, which have big title aspirations and uneven seasons, makes for an exciting game between No. 13 and No. 18. Sharing an identical 9-3 record, the two teams hope to end the year on a high note.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Several opt-outs and transfers have left both squads thinner than before. And under the spotlight are new emerging players like Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood. The game will be broadcast nationally, with both teams looking to secure their tenth win.

ADVERTISEMENT

What time is the Texas vs Michigan Citrus Bowl?

The Citrus Bowl clash between the Texas Longhorns and the Michigan Wolverines is set to kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on December 31, 2025. The game will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It also means 2 p.m. for the Texas fans, which is Central Time, and noon Pacific Time, and guess what? It perfectly aligns with the festivities of New Year’s Eve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (@citrusbowl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Michigan is looking for a record-tying fifth Citrus win, with its current record being four wins and two losses. Meanwhile, it will be Texas’s first appearance in Orlando. Also, there will be post-game entertainment, which includes a Ballpark Music-produced concert. Now, let’s take a look at how people sitting at home can watch the Citrus Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which TV channel is broadcasting Texas vs Michigan?

The television rights for the upcoming Citrus Bowl showdown lie in the hands of the ABC network. Their coverage of the Texas vs Michigan game will start, as we’ve already mentioned, at 3 p.m. ET. The good news for the local folks in Orlando is that affiliates like Channel 9 will also air the match on their platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Fans and viewers can tune into ABC for the pre-game analysis, which will lead to the kickoff. They ensure that there is wide accessibility across major markets, and also, there are no regional blackouts for this bowl event.

How to livestream the Texas vs Michigan Citrus Bowl?

For the folks who are more into internet services than traditional television networks, there is a way for you to watch the Citrus Bowl as well. Fans can stream the whole game on the ESPN app by logging in with a cable or TV provider subscription, or free over-the-air ABC broadcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the people who are known as cord-cutters, they can access the matchup on Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. All of these services offer free trials and also DVR options. Fubo is the ideal platform for bowl season marathons because it provides not only ABC and ESPN, but hundreds more channels for a fee of under a hundred dollars. But before we get to the fight, let’s take a look at the players who’ll feature in the game.

Key players to watch in Texas vs Michigan Citrus Bowl

There are quite a few players to watch out for at the Citrus Bowl, apart from the quarterbacks, Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood. The Longhorns QB will have the backing of receivers Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore, and Parker Livingstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Mississippi State Oct 25, 2025 Starkville, Mississippi, USA Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Starkville Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Mississippi USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPetrexThomasx 20251025_rwe_in1_0186

On the other hand, the Wolverines’ QB will have the support of running backs like Jordan Marshal and Justice Haynes, who ended the regular season with a combined 1,789 yards on a total of 271 carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather Report for the Citrus Bowl

Fans who are headed to Orlando to witness the Citrus Bowl game can expect ideal beach-like weather. The afternoon high is projected to be around the low 80s on game day, and mild overnight lows are projected to be around the 60s. The chances of a rain shower are minimal, so fans can expect clear skies for the New Year’s Eve clash in a perfect setup for the Longhorns vs Wolverines game.

Did we miss out on any details? Let us know in the comments down below.