Huge Intel on Jordan Seaton’s Future as Nine Powerhouse Programs Confirm Interest to Land CU Transfer

Jordan Seaton’s late portal decision is huge news to several elite programs. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Colorado sophomore OT plans to explore his options after two seasons in Boulder. He arrived at Colorado as a Five-Star Plus+ recruit in the 2024 class, the program’s highest-ranked signee in more than a decade.

Deion Sanders started him immediately, trusting a true freshman to anchor the offensive line in all 13 games. He responded with Freshman All-American honors from On3. That alone ensures attention, but the financial stakes have pushed this recruitment into another tier. By entering the portal, Jordan Seaton instantly became the most valuable non-QB available, and arguably the most valuable player overall. Florida booster Hal Lewis claimed publicly that his camp is starting the bidding at $2.5 million. But that number may already be outdated.

“You can easily make the case that @JordanSeaton_ is the no. 1 player in the @TransferPortal — even with the QBs,” Founder and CEO of On3 and Rivals Shannon Terry wrote on X on January 13. “I predict he will command between $3.5 and $4.0M in this market. He will certainly have options.”

Jordan Seaton is ranked as the No. 4 overall transfer prospect in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports, trailing only three quarterbacks. On3 assigns him a $1.7 million NIL valuation, a market-based estimate rather than a report of earnings. That figure is expected to rise sharply once visits begin. Elite tackles are scarce, development is slow at the position, and he already plays at an NFL-caliber level. Programs know they are buying certainty. His profile off the field matches his stature on it.

During his time at Colorado, Jordan Seaton secured NIL deals with Raising Cane’s and Taco Bell. Former QB Shedeur Sanders gifted him a six-figure Maybach, a detail that underscored how central he had become to the Buffs’ identity. He also won the 2025 Buffalo Heart Award, a fan-voted honor that reflected his immediate impact and visibility within the program. Those signals matter to collectives trying to justify record-setting offers.

Early intel has narrowed the list. When On3 released its initial schools to watch, Oregon and Texas were identified as the top two. Sources later confirmed Florida as another serious contender. Pete Nakos also reported that Texas A&M, despite its spending power, is not expected to be a major factor at this stage. But it remains to be seen if there will be any pursuit for Jordan Seaton. Other programs monitoring the situation include LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Texas Tech.

Amid all the hype, Jordan Seaton’s value is rooted in performance. He started all 22 games he played at Colorado and earned the nickname “the franchise” from Deion Sanders. As a freshman, he was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He did not allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games. That production came one year after Colorado’s line surrendered 56 sacks, one of the worst marks in the country.

As a sophomore, Jordan Seaton elevated again. He posted a 91.4 PFF grade through the first month of the season, the highest in the nation at that point. While his run blocking remained a work in progress, his pass protection placed him firmly among the sport’s elite. He finished the year as a second-team All-Big 12 selection and earned midseason All-American recognition from multiple outlets. At 6’5, 295 pounds, he combines size, footwork, and composure. All of that brings the story back to Boulder and what comes next.

Jordan Seaton leaves with long-term consequences for Colorado

Jordan Seaton played two seasons at Colorado after arriving as a 5-star prospect from IMG Academy. He is widely expected to play just one more year of college football before entering the NFL Draft as a potential first-round pick. His departure continues a wave of attrition following a disappointing 2025 season for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

More than two dozen Colorado players have announced plans to enter the portal, including starting DBs D.J. McKinney and Tawfiq Byard, along with WR Dre’lon Miller. The Buffs have countered with additions such as Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette, former Tennessee DB Boo Carter, and Biletnikoff finalist Danny Scudero to support QB Julian Lewis.

Still, Jordan Seaton’s exit leaves a specific and costly void. Colorado ranked last in the Big 12 in 2025 with 38 sacks allowed, and this outgoing player had been viewed as a foundational piece on the offensive line. Deion Sanders added transfer tackles Bo Hughley, Jayven Richardson, and Taj White, but replacing a proven left tackle of Seaton’s caliber is a tough task and it will define the Buffs’ next phase.