“Hugged My Mom for 5 Minutes”: Jon Sumrall Makes Emotional Reflection on Late Father After Ole Miss Loss

Tulane had been blown out 41-10 by Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff. Jon Sumrall had just watched the season end on the scoreboard, but none of that really mattered in that moment. He was standing in the stadium tunnel with his mother, Sandra, holding on to a hug a little longer than usual, like neither of them quite wanted to let go yet. And honestly, he wasn’t thinking about football at all. Not really.

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Just two days earlier, Sumrall had lost his father, George, who passed away at 77 after a lengthy battle with health issues. Sumrall then still had to coach. But months later, that memory of him standing in the tunnel still stands out in his memory.

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“After that Ole Miss game where we got our butts kicked,” he recalled months later during an appearance on Cube Show: Presented by Wickles Pickles. “I hugged my mom for probably five minutes in the tunnel, the visiting locker room at Ole Miss.”

“I said, ‘Mom, Dad saw me take this job in Florida. He saw the conference championship win, the third conference championship we’ve won in four years. Then, Dad saw us make the CFP, and he saw we had to play Ole Miss again. He said, ‘Alright, I’m out. I ain’t watching this again. Like, I’m done.’”

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It sounds like a joke when he says it. But it only works because there’s truth behind it. George Sumrall had been there for almost all of it.

Even while dealing with serious health issues throughout 2025, he kept showing up. He was there at Tulane’s home games in November and watched the Green Wave beat Charlotte. He was present for Tulane’s American Athletic Conference Football Championship victory over North Texas. Then came Gainesville, where the entire family saw Jon get introduced as Florida’s next head coach. George even saw Tulane earn a spot in the CFP.

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Maybe that’s what made the tunnel moment so special: it was simply the realization that his father had managed to see almost everything that mattered before saying goodbye. Football, after all, had always been a big part of their relationship.

George was also not someone just watching from the stands; he was someone who knew the game inside out. He was a standout athlete who earned All-State honors at Callaway High School before playing at Hinds Community College, where he served as student body president. He finished his gridiron career at Southeastern Louisiana University, where he was proudly recognized as the 1971-1972 FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) Athlete of the Year. He knew exactly what kind of grit it took to climb this mountain.

That’s why when his host, Cole Cubelic, asked what his father would say about seeing him become Florida’s head coach, the answer came instantly.

“Bring it,” Jon Sumrall said. “He would just say, ‘Bring it, man.’ My dad’s tough, but my mom’s probably tougher.”

The last bit matters because his mother has been the pillar through it all. She drove George to games as his health declined and stood beside him through difficult months. And after losing her husband, she was standing in that Oxford tunnel, comforting her son while processing her own grief. She lost a husband, Jon lost a father, and yet there they were together.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Gasparilla Bowl-Tulane at Florida Dec 20, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall looks on against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKimxKlementxNeitzelx 20241220_tbs_sv7_019

Following his father’s passing, Jon Sumrall released a heartfelt statement thanking God for the extra time his family received.

“God gave us more time with my Dad than we thought we would get,” he wrote. “He left this Earth last night with Mom by his side in the house my brother Joe and I grew up in. Dad was a fighter. I learned so much from him…being a man of faith, grit, hard work, attitude, service, and more.”

Those values showed up again after the playoff loss. Despite the emotional weight surrounding the week, Jon Sumrall still delivered one final lesson to his players.

“I told them it’s never okay to lose,” he said afterward. “Anybody who tells you it’s okay to lose, get away from them for the rest of your life.” And he is also living by the same terms and building something rather special in Florida.

Jon Sumrall is winning the trust of recruits

The season hasn’t even started, but Jon Sumrall’s impact is already visible across the recruiting trail. Per Rivals, Florida has a No. 5-ranked recruiting class of 19 commitments. The Gators recently added 4-star OT Kennedee Jackson and DL Zahmar Tookes to their 2027 class. That’s two commits in a single week.

Recruits find the new energy inside Florida’s building, intriguing under Jon Sumrall. That energy is turning into visits, commitments, and national attention. ESPN recruiting analyst Craig Haubert ranked Florida’s 2027 class No. 4 in America, with an elite presence like QB Davin Davidson and RB Andrew Beard as the crown jewels for the future.

For this season, Florida is operating with a $30 million roster. The games haven’t started yet, and the wins and losses are still months away. But if recruiting shows anything, Jon Sumrall’s next chapter is already off to a strong start. And somewhere above, his father is probably watching closely.