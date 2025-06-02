Hugh Freeze at Risk of Losing 4-star Auburn Commit as Fresh Intel Confirms SEC Rival’s Sly Poaching Agenda

Hugh Freeze has been in a safer zone in the receivers’ front for the 2026 cycle. They grabbed an early commitment from four-star wide receivers Denarius Gray and Devin Carter earlier this year. The other crown jewels of their 2026 class include names like linebacker JaMichael Garrett, Shadarius Toodle, and edge rusher Hezekiah Harris. They had their eyes set on Rochester WR target Messiah Hampton. But Hampton pulled the rug, excluding the Tigers from his final top 6 before announcing his commitment date around mid-June. In another potential setback, one SEC program is lurking around one of their 4-star talents.

Devin Carter pledged to the Tigers earlier this year. However, that doesn’t mean he is not looking around. The Georgia Bulldogs are actively pursuing Carter. So what’s next for the Georgia native? An emotional homecoming? Well, early signs say so. The Georgia Bulldogs bolstered their receiver position. They landed top-50 players, like CJ Wiley and Talyn Taylor, in the 2025 class. They also brought in-state talents such as Landon Roldan and Thomas Blackshear, both of whom appear to be a strong asset to the Bulldogs. But having Carter in the room will add extra flair to their depth.

“The people, the staff, and the team made me feel comfortable there and made a strong impression on me.” Carter didn’t sleep on the Tigers but keeps Georgia as a second or third favorite on his list. Multiple things about the Bulldogs made a strong appeal to the No. 15 player in Georgia. His official visit to Athens may be a turning point in his recruitment saga, helping him take a bold stand against Freeze and his squad.

“I like the statistical offensive production there,” said Devin Carter. “The experience of the Georgia staff plays a big role when it comes to development, and it works. Being around the coaches more than usual has given me a feeling of how I feel around them, and it was great.” Can Kirby Smart dish a blow to Hugh Freeze? A slow reveal, but he set the stage.

Devin Carter has more reasons to fall in love with the Dawgs’ offense. Mike Bobo’s playcalling has been the most controversial theme of the discussion this year. His lack of offensive creativity, questionable play-calling, and missed opportunities left him in deep water, especially during the high-stakes matches. The Sugar Bowl (23-10) blow fell heavy on Bobo’s palpable shortcomings. But you can’t really ignore the positives he has had over the last couple of years as the OC.

“Their emphasis on development is great. I like that Georgia has been top four in the country in explosive pass plays over the past two seasons with coach Mike Bobo.” Devin Carter seemed to be in awe of the certified Georgia ‘scapegoat’s classic success. “Also, Georgia’s passing offense has had a better than 60% completion percentage each of the last two seasons.”

Carter spent some productive time with Kirby Smart and wide receivers coach James Coley during his official visit. Both coaches made no mistake lifting his spirit up, giving him a glimpse of what his career at Athens can look like once he sets foot in. “Coach Coley’s message is always that he wants me to be in the wide receiver room at Georgia and that I will be developed at Georgia,” Devin Carter bought what they sold. “That makes me feel confident and excited about how things could look if I decide to attend Georgia.”

Certainly, Georgia has a lot of things to offer to their recruits, but they aren’t in a position to compromise a basic quality on their contenders.

Kirby Smart wants his recruits to let their passion talk

In this NIL-dominated era, losing out on your roster can be the most common menace you could expect. No coach at all could get a free immunity pass from the roster exodus. Smart wasn’t the exception. The Bulldogs lost a flurry of stars from their 2024 rosters, including Samuel M’Pemba, Troy Bowles, and others. The reason may vary from coaching turnovers, a better paycheck, the NFL calling, and more, but Smart’s reaction remains the same.

The UG head coach doesn’t believe in dwelling on the past. “You have to manage your culture as good as you can,” Smart said. “You’ve got to manage the players you take as good as you can. You have to move on and play with the players that are there. I really don’t concern myself much with it. I just focus on the guys that are here and the guys that we can get to be here, not worry about the ones that don’t want to.”

But he set a clear expectation for all who come. The growth, development, and scores can come later, but the first and foremost thing they should bring to the table without fail is their burning passion for the sport. “We talk about it all the time. Fire, passion, show me your fire, passion, energy,” Smart said. “They were having fun on the field. They enjoy each other, they compete, and they love the game of football.” Devin Carter, the future Dawg, better take his notes and move accordingly.