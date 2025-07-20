Hugh Freeze Desperately Pushes for Ex-NFLer & Auburn Alum’s Son to Rescue 2026 Class

Two 9-4 finishes and various marquee wins, including a 13-9 thriller against Penn State in 2002, were some of the highlights of Auburn’s performances from 200o to 2003. And this was also the time when a defensive tackle broke onto the Auburn scene, impressing coach Tommy Tuberville and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik. Later, the defensive tackle also contributed in the NFL for 8 seasons. Now, almost more than 20 years later, Auburn is chasing that player’s son. And the recruitment is as dramatic as it can get.

We are talking about Kaeden Johnson, whom not many programs paid heed to, including Auburn initially. But Texas A&M and Mike Elko went under the radar and got his commitment. And that was the moment when his recruitment journey and potential came into the spotlight. Why? Standing at 6’5″ and 215 lbs, the Aggies were getting a dynamic player who can both block, pass, and run, along with plucking those passes from the air. Moreover, his high school performances were quite illustrious, too.

An athlete of Fort Bend Marshall High School, which produced Texas A&M star RB De’Von Achane, Johnson showcased incredible dual-threat ability in his Junior year, passing for 2,109 yards as a QB and rushing for 571 yards. So, the Aggies offered him just last month, and he committed readily. This was because at the time, the program was probably the only illustrious offer in his bag as he posted, “I’m home!❤️‍ I’m so grateful for this opportunity.” However, after committing to the Aggies, his rankings rose through the roof.

Recently, on Monday, the son of Auburn legend Spencer Johnson received Auburn’s offer, which has created a huge dilemma for him. “They sounded enthusiastic,” Johnson recalled his phone call with Auburn’s reps. Later, he told how his dad’s connection makes the offer intriguing. “(My dad) was a little bit excited (about the offer). It was great getting an offer from the school that he went to. I haven’t been on a (recruiting) visit to Auburn, but I’ve been to a couple of games with my dad. Growing up, I was definitely an Auburn fan.” So, will Johnson flip to Auburn?

So far, there’s no news of the player taking an official visit to Auburn; however, considering the deep connection, it’s probably on the cards. Moreover, Aggies were planning to play him at the tight end position despite him playing QB in high school, so a change of position from Auburn can surely entice him to seek pastures anew. For now, the guy’s rankings are steadily climbing, with him making it to the 174th spot, jumping a whopping 259 spots in Rivals’ rankings. However, Johnson isn’t the only one Hugh Freeze is after.

Auburn and Hugh Freeze after another top talent

Recruiting for the 2026 class has been quite weak lately for Auburn, with just 10 commits so far, and the class sitting at 65th overall nationally. That’s not the level of recruiting one must do to succeed in the SEC, right? Sure, Freeze has brought in three-four 3 four-star talents like Hezekiah Harris and Peyton Falzone. But the class still has a long way to go, and that might be one of the reasons why Auburn is amping up its recruitment.

According to a recent report by On3 reporter Hayes Fawcett, Auburn is after Jaquez Wilkes, a top-100 edge in the country. Moreover, the time is also quite less since the guy will announce his recruitment on July 21st and has narrowed down his programs to Auburn, Alabama, and FSU. If Auburn manages to land the guy, it would be one of the biggest coups for them, as he comes with a massive upside.

Standing at 6’4″ and 240 lbs, Wilkes has an impressive 96 rating from Rivals and is the no.15th edge in the country. Add to that his high school stats, where he racked up 3,500+ yards and 35 TDs while also tallying 117 tackles. You just got yourself a player who brings a wealth of versatile experience. The question now is: can Auburn finally appeal him?