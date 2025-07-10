Hugh Freeze Dismisses Auburn Recruiting Concerns Despite Wave of Outside Criticism

Maybe Hugh Freeze is saying all the right things but the optics are screaming otherwise. Two years into the Freeze era and Auburn’s buzz is simmering to a new low. The Tigers are 11-14 under his watch. From 65.8% career win rate to a deflated 44%, the shine’s quickly worn off. Now, recruiting woes are hitting just as hard as the scoreboard losses. But the HC is pushing back.

In a new episode on See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack on July 9, Hugh Freeze joined the show to talk about Auburn’s current recruiting situation. He acknowledged how many people are talking behind his back saying how Auburn is operating differently under the settlement rules. “And I’m gonna operate in the manner that our administration has interpreted and we’ll see,” he said. “I think it’s a long game play for us that I think is gonna work out in our favor.” But this is the SEC where the time and tide waits for no man.

While Hugh Freeze preaches transparency, rivals are stacking 5-stars. Alabama’s 2026 class has 19 commits with five 5-star players. Auburn has just seven sitting at the bottom of the SEC. But Freeze isn’t fazed. “Well Freeze is not getting this receiver instate and he’s not, they all realize on paper, I’m not losing a single receiver,” he said. “This is not like in the old days where you sign 25 guys and you figure out who the 85 are. This is actually a salary cap world and I like that receiver room.” That’s not exactly the type of pitch that gets a Cederian Morgan to flip his hat at the table.

If Hugh Freeze thought he could float that logic without pushback, he must’ve forgotten who’s watching. Paul Finebaum didn’t. “Hugh Freeze had a couple of seasons, the recruiting looked to be on fire, and now it doesn’t,” he said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “So let’s quit going back and blaming everything on Bryan Harsin. That has to end… I’m not going to say it’s going to blow up in their face. I think it already has blown up in their face.” And he’s not the only one raising alarms for Hugh Freeze.

Hugh Freeze receives more criticism for his recruiting setback

The golf course is the last place you’d expect to see a football HC whose recruiting momentum is dipping. And who else but Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin who trolled Hugh Freeze via a cheeky golf post, a not-so-subtle jab at a coach whose recruiting game feels more country club than cutthroat. And just when you thought things couldn’t get more SEC-petty, a former Alabama QB dropped the hammer.

AJ McCarron is not sold on Hugh Freeze’s settlement excuse concerning a dismal recruiting class. “Hugh Freeze is full of s—,” he said via The Dynasty podcast. “I think Hugh Freeze is trying to do whatever he can to save face. He’s starting to feel pressure at Auburn – going into his third year, not having the success that the alumni, the boosters, everybody donating a lot of money thought he would behave by this point. I think he’s trying to figure out and scramble on why they are not successful.” The thing is Auburn didn’t hire him to manage a salary cap. They hired him to beat Alabama, win the Iron Bowl, and build a top-10 class. Right now, that’s a far wish.

So when Hugh Freeze says, “I’m confident that our staff, we have not changed a single approach to our recruiting,” just remember, confidence without results is just noise. Auburn fans are tired of noise. They want fireworks. And the HC better deliver soon, or someone else will be lighting the fuse.