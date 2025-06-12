Hugh Freeze Faces Alarming Jackson Arnold Revelation That Could Worsen Auburn’s Offensive Woes

Hugh Freeze has some unfinished business as he heads into the last three years of his seven-year contract. After a couple of tough seasons in 2023 and 2024, it’s definitely time for him to step it up. He’s got his eyes set on making some big moves with a bunch of top-notch recruits and a new quarterback, Jackson Arnold, in the spotlight. Auburn’s athletic director, John Cohen, is still all in on Freeze and believes he can pull it off with a solid recruiting game. But with Jackson Arnold stepping in, there are some mixed feelings since he comes with a few not-so-great memories from his past with the Sooners.

“This equation makes me a touch nervous. The reason why it makes me nervous is because last year for Auburn, what was the big issue? Turnovers,” ON3’s JD PicKell spilled the biggest dicey factor of the Tigers. “For whatever reason, whether it was on Peyton Thorne, whether it was on Hugh Freeze, whether it was on the, I mean, a million different things you could point to, Auburn had trouble hanging on to the football.” Remember the turnover burst in the 24-14 loss to Arkansas in early September! It just added to the 5 turnovers of the infamous Cal game.

Auburn scored a lethal four first-half turnovers. Hank Brown made several interceptions, and one was a fumble near the goal line by Damari Alston. It was not on the Payton Throne. Even after Brown replaced him after the Cal game, the issues persisted, marking a deeper issue in the Tigers’ in-built structure.

”And so, you add in now a quarterback in Jackson Arnold, who again, very talented. But what’s his issue? Turnovers, fumbles, interceptions! So, I don’t love the way that whole thing goes together.” Jackson Arnold fumbled three times in OU’s devastating loss to Missouri. He slipped up with his costly interceptions during the season. Not at all a safe zone to be!

But it’s not the time to dwell on the past. JD added, “I will say this: I am, during the month of June, here to be optimistic because I could see a path for Jackson Arnold before we unpack that. I’ll be totally transparent; I would love nothing more than to see Jackson Arnold ball out of Auburn.”

Freeze has already showcased that he can easily take a program onto the national map. He led the Ole Miss Rebels to two New Year’s Six bowls, including a Sugar Bowl win and a top 10 finish in the AP Poll. But to replicate that with Auburn, he needs his prime QB Jackson Arnold to step up as the game changer.

Jackson Arnold needs to reboot after a bust year with the Sooners

Thorne is gone for good. Now, if Arnold can’t fill his shoes (with better leather, of course), the Tigers will essentially be in some trouble. But Arnold looks to a personal redemption under a good offensive setup, unlike the Sooners last year, which sabotaged his growth and potential. A new offensive team can really make him forget the cursed memories of those brutal Tennessee games! But for that, he first needs to take a pause, reflect, and then continue working in the right direction.

“They have a quarterback that has every bit of ability of most other quarterbacks in college football,” Cubelic said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Jackson Arnold was the Gatorade Player of the Year for a reason. He was a Five Star+ … for a reason. He’s got all the arm talent. He’s got great wheels, great agility.”

“Paul, he just needs a reset, mentally and emotionally. There were times last year when he literally could not let go of the football.” Cubelic added. But the more aggressive play calling under an offensive-minded coach might bring some sortable challenges in his path. But Jackson Arnold will eventually dry it up!