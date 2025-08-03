Hugh Freeze Forced Into Surprising QB Call as Jackson Arnold Struggles at Auburn Fall Camp

This year in The Plains, things are different. Hugh Freeze is walking into fall camp with not one, not two, but three QBs he could roll with. And the real dilemma isn’t a lack of talent but what to do with all of it. In 2025, Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma’s former 5-star gem, is supposed to be the Auburn QB1. Well, all signs pointed his way. He has the SEC experience, a highlight-reel win over Alabama, and a dual-threat talent that any HC would welcome. So, why is he suddenly being forced to rethink things?

Fall camp reality just punched Auburn in the mouth. According to Phillip Dukes on Dukesthescoop on August 2, Saturday’s fall camp wasn’t exactly a QB1 lockdown affair for the Tigers. “Ashton Daniels was pretty much quarterback in the second team… But right now it looks like Deuce Knight still looks like a guy who could probably start for Auburn,” he said. But what about Jackson Arnold? “Now I did hear he didn’t have the best day today. That’s not just from the reports. I heard that as well,” Dukes said. “From what I was told, there were some throws that he wanted back.” And that’s not something you want to hear about the expected starter. And just like that, Hugh Freeze could be staring at a decision he didn’t expect to make in August.

Jackson Arnold reportedly had a shaky outing, missing a few throws, and showing glimpses of that up-and-down inconsistency that haunted him in Norman. On Saturday, he flashed both ends of his skillset. He hit Preston Howard on a touchdown wheel route during 7-on-7s, then threw a beauty on the run to Malcolm Simmons in 11-on-11. But for every flash, there was a missed read or shaky ball. And in Hugh Freeze’s system, there’s little patience for flickering lights.

The competition isn’t a three-man race. Behind Jackson Arnold stands Stanford transfer Ashton Daniels, a gritty, mobile QB who rushed for 669 yards last season, including a 129-yard performance that tied the Cardinal’s single-game QB rushing record. He’s a run-game weapon and a proven starter from Power Five play. Then there’s Deuce Knight, the crown jewel freshman. And he seems to be grabbing the spotlight for the right reasons.

“From what I’m hearing, Deuce Knight is getting better at the same clip that he was getting better from high school to winter, winter through spring, spring through summer,” Phillip Dukes said. “Now, Deuce still looks like he could start for a good amount of teams in the SEC, which is a great position to be in.” And for Jackson Arnold, that’s an alarm bell. And both he and Hugh Freeze aren’t blind to the inconsistencies.

Can Jackson Arnold and Hugh Freeze clean up the inconsistencies?

Jackson Arnold recognizes the shortcomings and takes accountability. “I tdhink our timing routes are something I could improve on from the spring,” he said post-practice. “Whether that’s intermediate game or quick game, even deep routes – just working on my timing and kinda getting my feet in the ground and ready to rip the b—.” Hugh Freeze is aware of it too. “I could see it happening, and we’ll get that cleaned up,” he said. “We just have to make the plays that are there because you’ve got good enough people around them.” And the pieces are absolutely there.

Hugh Freeze’s wideout room is loaded with Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Eric Singleton Jr., and Malcolm Simmons all ready to explode. But no matter how talented your weapons are, they’re useless if your QB’s pulling the trigger with shaky hands. That’s why the HC is walking a tightrope. He’s not about to throw Deuce Knight into the fire if he’s not ready, and he’s made that clear. Their fall practice is even dampening the hopes of people including Heisman voter Ryan Fowler predicting a fifth straight losing season for Auburn.

Hugh Freeze can’t afford to miss this time. Jackson Arnold ranked No. 9 on On3’s list of QBs under the most pressure this season. Pete Nakos reported that the HC even asked defensive coordinator DJ Durkin to go easy on the QB in practice to help rebuild his confidence. Auburn opens its season on the road against Baylor on August 29. That gives the staff four weeks to make the toughest kind of decision which is to stick with the big-name transfer, or gamble on raw talent.