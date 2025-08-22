Hugh Freeze Opens Up on Mental Struggles That Almost Made Him Quit Auburn Job

NIL has flipped college football on its head, and plenty of coaches aren’t thrilled. Dabo Swinney calls it a “train wreck.” Then Lane Kiffin says it “legalized cheating.” Moreover, GOAT Nick Saban warned it’s edging toward pure pay-for-play. And even Jim Harbaugh and Billy Napier, who push values over money, admit it makes keeping rosters intact harder than ever. Interestingly, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman put it bluntly, stating, “Dollars drive decisions.” So, the verdict? NIL gave players power but left coaches juggling chaos. And now, Auburn’s head coach, Hugh Freeze, pulls back the curtain on the mental toll it brings.

On his August 21 appearance on The Lou Holtz Show, Coach Freeze got real about the modern CFB grind. When the legendary Lou Holtz asked how NIL and the transfer portal have changed his approach, Freeze didn’t hold back. “It’s been an ongoing learning and challenging experience for me,” he admitted. “Year one here, I, it almost killed me, Coach Holtz. I literally almost wanted to get out of it because I was trying to handle all the discussions with recruits in this NIL world. That was very new to me. We didn’t do that at Liberty.” Then he revealed the hardest part.

“And it was very, very difficult because, it, when they sat here and you had those discussions, I felt so awkward about basically you’re, you’re trying to tell a young man this is what we value you at based on a dollar figure.” Here, the honesty showed just how heavy the NIL era weighs on even the biggest names in CFB. Moreover, Hugh Freeze admitted the NIL grind nearly broke him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The constant money talk pulled him away from what he loved most: coaching. “And it affected, I thought, me when I went on the, the grass, and I just want to coach you, you know, and develop you as a man and as a player,” said Freeze. “And, that was really, really hard, and I learned from that really quick that I need to get out of that.” That’s when he made a big change. “It freed me up when I hired a general manager, and he does all those discussions. I don’t do any, I can’t do that. I don’t want it to affect, the way I approach coaching and the, and the relationship I’m trying to build,” added Freeze. So, for him, stepping back from NIL talks wasn’t about avoiding responsibility; it was about protecting his purpose. And in team meetings, Freeze makes his stance crystal clear.

While he embraces NIL blessings, he separates them from the heart of his program. “I tell them in the team meeting, our first team meeting every fall and spring, listen, I’m thrilled that you’re getting blessed. I’m thrilled that there’s a transaction that is, that is blessing you and your family,” stated Freeze. But then he draws a hard line. “I want to be very clear with you that has zero to do with us having a genuine relationship. Money does not buy that.” So, for Freeze, authenticity wins over cash. “And I’m offering you that from a head coach perspective that I think makes us a little different at Auburn.” In short, he doesn’t just coach players; he connects with them beyond the paycheck. And then he delivered the reality check.

“But you’ve got to continue to produce for that to work long term for you. And truthfully, for most of you, that’s going to end in three or four years. Very few people get a life in the NFL and I hope you’re being wise with it.” Although honesty drives his message; but it came at a cost. Here, Freeze admitted those early NIL conversations nearly made him quit his job. “I’m very honest with them, but I got out of those discussions because it really was playing with my mind a bit.” So, for Freeze, stepping away from the business side wasn’t a weakness; it was survival. Now, with the pros and cons of NIL laid bare, Auburn shifts the spotlight by teasing a 3-QB plan.

Hugh Freeze’s most recent revelation

Freeze is entering a defining season on the Plains. While expectations are sky-high, the pressure is real. After some early struggles, this year feels pivotal for his tenure. And now, with the opener against Baylor looming, Freeze is spicing things up. When reporters asked on Thursday if he plans to roll out all three QBs in the first game, his answer was short and sharp: “Yes.” Given that, Auburn is set to break in 3 new playmakers under center this season.

The group features 5-star freshman Deuce Knight alongside transfers Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels. Right now, Hugh Freeze has liked what he’s seen so far, but Daniels’ name keeps turning his head. “This guy ran away from some really good teams, like Clemson and Notre Dame,” said the head coach. “He’s got an extra gear. And so, there’s always a place for that.” But Auburn heads into 2025 with pressure mounting on Hugh Freeze.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He has posted back-to-back losing seasons and just 11 wins in 2 years. And this offseason brought more challenges; Freeze revealed health concerns and suspended standout freshman Antonio Coleman for breaking team rules. “I love Antonio, but there have to be consequences,” mentioned Freeze on AL.com, stressing accountability in a new revenue-sharing era. So, with Baylor looming on August 29, the Tigers need discipline, health, and results more than ever.