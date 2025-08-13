Hugh Freeze Sends Love to Auburn Cheerleaders After They Turned Heads in Pink Party

Hugh Freeze didn’t come to Auburn to lose; he came in to light a fire under them and lead the Tigers to victory. But after two seasons and an 11-14 record, the flame seems to be dimming. The worst part? His pre-Auburn career win rate of 65.8% feels like a distant memory. The excitement has faded, recruiting is lagging, and the fans are losing patience. Yet, Freeze isn’t giving up. Amidst the struggles, he’s supporting Auburn’s cheer squad—the heart of Jordan-Hare—making sure they feel the energy, not the pressure. Because in this game, spirit can turn the tide.

Auburn’s cheerleaders became a social media sensation during March Madness, captivating viewers with their energetic routines and infectious enthusiasm on the sidelines, particularly during their Elite Eight victory against Michigan State. Fans quickly shared clips online, showering the squad with praise for their passion and playfully suggesting they’d do anything to get their attention. Co-captains Sawyer Tindall and Hailey Tschetter, along with mic-man Ben Timm, spearheaded the squad’s spirited presence, turning them into a major talking point throughout the tournament. Now, as the new season approaches, Hugh Freeze is looking to harness that same energy.

His move? Making sure they are all hyped up. The Auburn cheer squad shared an Instagram post featuring Freeze addressing the team, motivating them in a way only a head coach can. Their caption read, “Thank you, Coach Freeze, for speaking to us this morning! We are excited for the season #WarEagle.” Freeze responded in kind, reposting the message with his own appreciation: “Appreciate all you guys do for our team, students, and fanbase.” It’s a small gesture, but a powerful example of team culture, highlighting the support for the spirit squad that keeps Jordan-Hare Stadium buzzing on game days.

But the fun didn’t end with Hugh Freeze’s meet, either. The day before, Auburn’s cheerleaders held their annual Pink Party, sporting vibrant pink outfits and taking tons of photos. They shared the good vibes on Instagram, with a caption that read, “Pretty in pink! 💗 The girls had their annual Pink Party tonight! Thanks to the parents for helping us with the items for our bags! #WarEagle.” Their smiles and enthusiasm keep the spirit alive, showing that the Tigers’ energy is present well before the game. And why wouldn’t it be?

Auburn’s cheer squad may not be calling plays for Hugh Freeze, but they are undeniably part of what keeps the team going. These cheerleaders are the heart of Jordan-Hare, leading the “It’s Great to Be an Auburn Tiger” chants and turning every home game into a roaring atmosphere. They maintain traditions, keep the energy up, and ensure the fans are loud, regardless of the score. Freeze might be feeling the pressure, but the cheer squad is definitely trying to keep the excitement alive.

Now, their cheer is something that Hugh Freeze and his team need the most.

Red flags are rising all over for Hugh Freeze’s team

This year, CBS Sports is putting some cautious faith in Auburn’s prospects in 2025, a welcome sentiment for the fanbase. Their projection? The Tigers will win 7.5 games, potentially reaching eight or more if things go well. The key? New quarterback Jackson Arnold needs to perform like a strong SEC starter, avoiding the turnovers that plagued Payton Thorne last year. Talent hasn’t been the issue under Hugh Freeze; it’s been about executing, making smart choices, and capitalizing on opportunities.

Last season was full of missed chances: losing by seven to Cal, ten to Arkansas, six to Oklahoma, four to Missouri, and fourteen to Alabama. Each loss was close, needing only one successful drive to change the result. CBS isn’t predicting miracles; they’re saying the pieces are there. Execute in the red zone, protect the ball, and Auburn could be competing for an SEC title, not just a bowl game. If Arnold delivers, those “what if” moments could quickly become highlights.

But Auburn finds itself on the outside looking in, missing the preseason AP Top 25 for the fifth straight year. Despite garnering 10 votes, they’re a long way from the top teams. BYU received 156 votes, Utah 144, and their opening-night opponent, Baylor, boasts 132. In the SEC, only Missouri (33 votes) joined Auburn as a receiving-votes-only team, while 10 other conference teams earned a spot in the rankings.

And Texas? They kick off the season at No. 1. However, there’s still a chance for Hugh Freeze’s team to break through. A win in Waco, Texas, against Baylor on August 29, followed by home victories against Ball State and South Alabama, could quickly shift the narrative. The challenge? The SEC is a gauntlet, with half the conference already ranked, meaning Auburn’s climb will be against top-tier competition. Now, let’s wait and see if cheers could actually turn Hugh Freeze’s fate or not!