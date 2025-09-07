Hugh Freeze Welcomes New Member to Family as Daughter Makes Big Announcement

Hugh Freeze‘s Auburn made a successful 2025 debut, as they won over the trenches 38-24 against Baylor. Getting the momentum strong with Day 1, Freeze was beaming with joy. But his happiness wasn’t just about the week 1 victory. There was something else, even bigger, brimming in the Freeze household. One, which spilled over into the weekend, as the Freeze family announced a new member of the family…

Meet Remi Blake Reynolds, a 6 lbs 20 oz, cuddly bundle of joy born to Huge Freeze’s daughter, Ragan Freeze, and her husband Ryan Reynolds on August 28. The couple chose their baby daughter’s name with love and care. Remi means ‘Heaven’s pupil.’ Ragan further explained. “So precious to Him that He protects them as He would the pupil of His own eye. I pray she always knows she’s reflected in her Father’s eye, being seen by His loving and protective gaze,” Ragan wrote. She is one of the three daughters of Hugh and Jill Freeze, along with Jordan and Madison, and is the Executive Assistant for Auburn Football.

The beautiful frames saw baby Remi Blake sleeping peacefully. But the highlight? It was the Auburn helmet. Remi was craddled atop that helmet, with the bright logo ‘AU’. Ragan further shared a verse from the bible, sharing her daughter’s first glimpse with the world. “Those who cleanse themselves from the latter will be instruments for special purposes, made holy, useful to the Master, and prepared to do any good work.” 2 Timothy 2:21. Fans poured in the congratulations for the Freeze household. “Sweeeeeet angel! Congratulations to you and your family! ❤️” “Congrats!!!! She’s beautiful!!!” among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ragan Freeze Reynolds (@raganfreeze_reynolds)

Remi is their second daughter. Last year, they welcomed their first baby girl, Hudson Blair Reynolds. Past July, she celebrated her first birthday. While ‘Hudson’ pays tribute to her grandfather, coach Freeze, her middle name, Blair, is a tribute to Auburn, meaning ‘dweller on the plain’.

Last October, Ragan shared beautiful glimpses of Hudson at Auburn’s practice facility. While another video showed her waddling across the turf, with Regan captioning the post with, “My war eagle girly.” Another video saw baby Hudson with headphones and a custom milk bottle, soaking it in the Auburn culture.

Hugh Freeze refers to his three daughters as his rock stars. Ragan graduated from Liberty University with a Bachelor’s in Sports Management. Kicking off her professional career in 2020, she served as an assistant to the Director of Football Operations at her alma mater. Moving on, she became the assistant to the head football coach. After a year, she joined Auburn in the capacity of Executive Assistant for football, according to her LinkedIn.

Hugh Freeze’s Auburn goes against Ball State

The Freeze family is glazing in the new happiness, at the same time, the thrill and excitement for week 2. Auburn couldn’t have scripted a better curtain-raiser for 2025. Hugh Freeze’s Tigers stormed out of the tunnel like a team on a mission and muscled their way to a 38-24 win over Baylor. But now the focus is on the next clash against Ball State, and he is excited as it will be their first home-opener.

But victory against Baylor put forward the Tigers’ shortcomings. “As much as you can on dummies and those donuts and the new apparatuses, we have for that, yes. We had to. We missed 30 tackles,” Freeze said about post-week 1 practices. “At this point in the season, it’s really hard to tackle live on your guys. We need everybody, even the scout team guys. You just don’t have enough. But yes, we made an emphasis on that in every individual drill,” he added. Presently, the scales are tipped in the Tigers’ favor, a heavy 43.5-point favorite, heading into week 2.