Hugh Freeze’s Auburn Gets Surprising Update as 5-Star News Sends Tigers to Unthinkable Spot

Auburn’s 2026 class is heating up fast. Yup, the Tigers now boast 4 top-100 prospects, with three committing since late July. In-state star Jaquez Wilkes, Alabama’s No. 6 overall player pledged on July 21. Then there is Huntsville Jemison 4-star EDGE Hezekiah Harris, another key in-state win. And just weeks later, elite wideout Jase Mathews, Rivals’ No. 17 overall prospect and No. 2 WR, chose Auburn over LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. Thanks in large part to WRs coach Marcus Davis. But Auburn’s 2026 class has yet to land a 5-star commit, something that could soon change.

Yes, at long last, Auburn has its 5-star prize in the 2026 cycle. After a string of near misses, the Tigers finally sealed the deal Thursday night with Bralan Womack, a standout safety from Hartfield Academy. Ranked No. 21 overall and the No. 3 safety in the nation, Womack picked Auburn over OSU, Florida, and Texas A&M. Now, he instantly becomes the jewel of Hugh Freeze’s class, as his commitment gives the Tigers a massive boost on the recruiting trail.

On August 21, Rivals reported a big move for Auburn, jumping 15 spots in the Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, from No. 37 to No. 22. Well, the Tigers leaped past programs like Iowa, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Arkansas, BYU, and Illinois. Although they’re still chasing another top-10 finish, Hugh Freeze and his staff took a major step forward by locking in Womack. However, Bralan Womack didn’t make this choice lightly.

“It was very tough—I thought about it and prayed about it a lot,” said Womack to Chad Simmons. But “In the end, I followed my heart. Auburn valued me as a person. They made me and my family feel welcome, and it feels like home every time I’m there.” The Tigers just landed a believer. And for Womack, relationships made the difference. “Coach [Hugh] Freeze always recruited me hard, and Coach [TJ] Rushing and Coach [DJ] Durkin were always reaching out,” mentioned Womack. “They got to know me and my family and made me feel like a priority. That was very important.” So, in the end, Auburn’s personal touch helped seal the deal. But that’s not all.

DBs coach TJ Rushing was another key in Auburn’s win. “My relationship with Coach Rushing is different. I know his whole family,” remarked Womack. “He makes it easy to talk, and he’s great at checking in on me and my family. He never went over the top, but he made me comfortable from the beginning.” And that trust helped push Auburn over the top. But now, with the season closing in, what impact does Womack’s commitment have on Auburn?

Auburn’s big gain with its new 5-star commit

More than anything, Bralan Womack’s commitment shifts the narrative. Not long ago, Auburn’s class sat in the 80s, and critics joked that Hugh Freeze was playing more golf than recruiting. So, the perception? Auburn wasn’t serious about stacking talent. But when you land the No. 1 safety in the country and climb the rankings, that storyline doesn’t stick anymore. And on the field, adding a five-star is never a bad thing.

Safety isn’t Auburn’s biggest need, but the position is young and crowded with moving parts. Now, bringing in another ready-made freshman only strengthens the room for 2026. Interestingly, 247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins even compared Womack to former OSU star Caleb Downs, a player who made an instant impact in the SEC. So, that’s high praise, and it shows the kind of potential Auburn is getting. Moreover, looking ahead, Bralan Womack’s pledge is a cornerstone for Auburn’s 2026 class. Why?

Because it sets the tone for what Hugh Freeze and his staff are building. Remember, back in July, Freeze said he believes the Tigers can finish “in the realm” of another top-10 class. And to get there, landing elite players like Womack is essential. Now it’s time to see if Auburn can silence the critics and take back their pride.