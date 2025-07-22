Hugh Freeze’s Recruiting Woes Push Auburn To Poach Trusted Figure From SEC Rivals

Auburn Tigers’ latest front office shake-up hints that the program and head coach Hugh Freeze are getting serious about fixing their 2026 recruiting struggles. The Tigers are set to sign Arkansas director of player personnel Jovon Hubbard into a top front office role. This is no random hire; it’s actually a reunion, as Hubbard and Freeze go way back from their days together at Liberty.

But why does this matter? Well, Freeze has been under serious criticism recently. Auburn’s 2026 recruiting cycle has been rough, currently sitting around 75th in the 247Sports rankings with only 11 commits so far. Social media polls even tagged him for focusing more on golf than bringing in talent. Freeze has been coaching the program since 2023, and let’s be honest, the numbers aren’t very satisfying.

Freeze’s first season as the Tigers’ HC ended with a 6-7 record, and things got only worse in the second year with a 5-7 finish. So, things are definitely not great for him. He’s surely hoping to land some talented recruits to boost those numbers in the coming years. And bringing Hubbard in is a smart move. He’s got SEC front-office experience and was a key piece at Arkansas before making the jump. Now, as Auburn’s assistant general manager of football, he’ll be under Will Redmond’s wing, helping Freeze shore up the recruiting crunch.

AD

This is a developing story…