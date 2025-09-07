Hurricane That Was Set to Impact Major College Football Game Now Changes Direction

As Saturday rolled in, Hawaii residents breathed a sigh of relief. News of Hurricane Kiko first surfaced earlier this month when a storm was said to have emerged in the eastern Pacific Ocean moving west, and “posing no immediate threat to land”. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami did not issue any coastal warnings back then, but it was soon clear that the impact would be more than expected. Over the next few days, the storm intensified into a Category 1 hurricane, before strengthening to Category 4 and then weakening to Category 3, increasing worries about direct impact. However, another fresh round of updates suggests Kiko might spare the archipelago after all.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to CNN, “Hurricane Kiko was tracking to the north of the Hawaiian islands, diminishing the threat of strong winds and widespread rain…” On Saturday morning, the hurricane was reportedly about 1,000 miles from the Big Island and was expected to weaken further. Some models suggest that Kiko’s center might pass north of Hawaii on Tuesday as a tropical storm. “The threat for any wind is diminishing. With the storm going north, it tends to…make the winds lighter than normal over the islands. So if the current track holds up, the winds will be pretty light, and it might end up being hot and muggy without much wind,” a Honolulu weather service meteorologist said. While this eases tensions, especially among football fans ready to watch the Rainbow Warriors-Portland State clash next week, they’ll still need to watch out for some potential danger.

Despite Kiko’s weakening trajectory, it is expected to bring “life-threatening surf and rip currents” to the Big Island and Maui, with the swells peaking on late Monday to midweek along the eastern shores. Meanwhile, a state of emergency has been declared for the entire state. In an official presser, Governor Sylvia Luke said on Friday, “To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm. We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Having said that, no official reports have come out regarding a potential postponement/cancellation of the football match yet. And if things go without a hitch, fans can definitely expect some scintillating action. Notably, during their Week 1 clash vs Stanford, Rainbow Warriors kicker Kansei Matsuzawa had drilled a 38-yard field goal with no time remaining, to help his team clinch a 23-20 win—their first against a Power Four team since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unfortunately, the Arizona Wildcats defeated the team in their first road-game of the season—a staggering 40-6 loss—where they struggled with missed tackles, three interceptions, two lost fumbles and five sacks. Starting quarterback Micah Alejado also reinjured his right ankle midway through the third quarter when a defender stepped on his foot. On Saturday’s Week 3 clash, he did not play in the comeback 37-20 win over Sam Houston. Backup QB Luke Weaver completed 27-of-43 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as the team heads toward another exciting matchup, officials and fans alike know the drill: Keep monitoring for official advisory, stay prepared, and hope the forecast holds. The bottom line for Portland State at Hawaii is that kickoff remains slated for Sept. 13 at the Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex. For now.