Hurricane Threat Puts Marquee SEC Game Between Two Unbeaten Teams at Risk of Getting Postponed

Few rivalries in college football carry the weight of Georgia-Alabama. The two programs have battled since 1895, with Alabama holding the all-time series edge, but the latest matchup comes with both teams unbeaten and near the top of the SEC. However, a hurricane threat could have a say in whether this historic rivalry gets played as scheduled.

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Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Western Gulf on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham says it could become Hurricane Isaias in 48 to 72 hours. Alabama and the SEC maintain that the Week 6 game at Tuscaloosa is still on, but the schedule could shift in the event of severe weather.

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“The threat of a hurricane hitting Alabama-Georgia is real enough that postponing the game is possible, James Spann told AL.com,” Michael Casagrande, Sports Reporter of AL.com, reported via an X post. “He also said they should wait another 24 hours before making a call.”

NWS Birmingham says timing, intensity, and track are still uncertain, and a small shift makes a big difference in the weather conditions. Spann said the best case is a storm that tracks east and leaves Tuscaloosa on the dry side. The worst-case scenario is a Category 1 or 2 storm moving up Mobile Bay on Saturday morning, with 50-mph gusts and isolated tornadoes. The Weather Channel has a 90% chance of rain and gusts up to 25 mph.

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“Alabama Athletics is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia,” Alabama Athletics posted via X. “At this time, there are enough plans to alter the contest.”

“We will continue to observe conditions throughout the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed. Fans are encouraged to rely on official Alabama Athletics and SEC channels for the latest information regarding Saturday’s game.”

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Both teams enter Week 6 with the top two scoring offenses in the country. Georgia averages 51.4 points per game, and quarterback Gunner Stockton has 13 touchdowns, one interception, and a 75.5% completion rate. The Bulldogs beat Oklahoma 41-13 and Vanderbilt 38-14.

Alabama beat Florida State 50-36, South Carolina 49-18, and Mississippi State 56-23 last week, with Keelon Russell throwing for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Georgia hasn’t won in Tuscaloosa since 2007, and Kirby Smart is 2-7 against the Tide.

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Though both teams are closely monitoring the weather with three days to go before kickoff, there is precedent for hurricanes and heavy rain to force marquee games to be postponed.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew pushed Georgia’s trip to South Carolina to a Sunday, and the SEC moved a game in September 2022 due to Hurricane Ian. In the event of cancellation or postponement of games, the SEC commissioner is authorized to pass the motion, and conference games are rescheduled before they are canceled.

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SEC says it’s monitoring the situation

The SEC has said it is monitoring the current weather situation and hasn’t mentioned postponing the game.

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“Like we do every week at this time, we’re keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather, the SEC said in a statement to OutKick on October 6.

“The idea of moving the game, it’s on the table. I’m saying it’s clearly on the table. It would be a nightmare for everybody involved,” ABC 33/40 chief meteorologist James Spann said to Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

“We’ve got potential for a hurricane making landfall in Mobile Bay. The Alabama-Georgia game, a presidential visit, and College GameDay. You got the big (Zach Bryan) concert at Auburn. This is the National Shrimp Festival at Gulf Shores this weekend, which is huge. I mean, you could not… it’s gonna be a nightmare.”

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The Alabama-Georgia game will also see a visit from President Donald Trump. He was also present at the Neyland Stadium to witness the showdown between Texas and Tennessee.